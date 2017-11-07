TV Shows Have Been 'Jokingly' Calling Out Kevin Spacey For Years

​In the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, his behavior was discussed as an "open secret" in Hollywood, and the various times actors had made "jokes" about Weinstein's behavior over the years bubbled to the surface. Now, something similar is happening with Kevin Spacey, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several men — including a few who were underage at the time of the encounters.

Seth McFarlane (who also joked about Weinstein) made references to Spacey in two of his shows, "American Dad" and "Family Guy." While the "American Dad" bit is a just a reference to Spacey being in the closet, the "Family Guy" bit could be taken as a veiled reference to Spacey's treatment of underage men:





More pointed has been Hulu show "Difficult People," which has referenced Spacey's behavior numerous times over its 3 seasons, including this bit from Billy Eichner's character (at 0:40 in the video below):

I'm going to go the Kevin Space route, just stop trying to be a human being and just focus on getting famous and then after I have a Netflix show focus all of my frustrations on a boyfriend young enough to be my own son.





People like "House Of Cards" creator Beau Willimon have said they were unaware of Spacey's behavior, but that seems less and less believable as we learn more.





