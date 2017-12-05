John Oliver Grills An Uncomfortable Dustin Hoffman Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

In early November, two allegations have sexual harassment were leveled against actor Dustin Hoffman. Writing in The Hollywood Reporter, Anna Graham Hunter detailed the harassment she was subjected to by Hoffman on the set of "Death of a Salesman":

He was openly flirtatious, he grabbed my ass, he talked about sex to me and in front of me. One morning I went to his dressing room to take his breakfast order; he looked at me and grinned, taking his time. Then he said, "I'll have a hard-boiled egg … and a soft-boiled clitoris." His entourage burst out laughing. I left, speechless. Then I went to the bathroom and cried.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

Another woman, Wendy Riss Gatsiounis, alleged that Hoffman harassed her in 1991 when she met him to discuss turning her play into a movie:

But, Riss Gatsiounis said, the two meetings that took place at the Rockefeller Center office of Hoffman’s Punch Productions led to confusion and self-doubt after Hoffman allegedly propositioned her and attempted to persuade her to leave the office and accompany him to a store in a nearby hotel. Riss Gatsiounis was in her 20s; Hoffman was 53.



[Variety]

At a panel discussion on Monday night, "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver confronted Hoffman about the allegations in a "testy" exchange, with Hoffman at one point telling Oliver about the "Salesman" allegations, "You weren't there," to which Oliver fired back, "I'm glad I wasn't."



You can watch video of the exchange below:





[Read more at the Washington Post]

