John McCain Calls Trump Out For Dodging Draft In Shadiest Way Possible

TONIGHT - @SenJohnMcCain talks about the Vietnam War's legacy on C-SPAN, at 6 & 10pm ET. pic.twitter.com/WnZT0n8Mcn — American History TV (@cspanhistory) October 22, 2017

Senator John McCain of Arizona called President Trump out in a C-SPAN interview that aired Sunday, saying emphatically that it was "wrong" that rich people got away with claiming draft deferments for things like "bone spurs" during the Vietnam War, while low-income folks fought the war. McCain didn't mention President Trump by name, but Trump claimed four draft deferments in college and one after, claiming he had bone spurs.

Trump and McCain have a history of throwing jabs at each other. Trump once said of the former POW that he "was not a war hero" and that he liked "people who weren't captured." McCain has publicly challenged Trump's attempts to repeal Obamacare, sinking the last attempts to repeal the bill.