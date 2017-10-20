The Absurd Feud Between John Kelly And Rep. Frederica Wilson, Explained

This week, the White House has engaged in media battle with a Democratic congresswoman over President Donald Trump's comments to the family of an American soldier killed in Niger earlier this month.

The congresswoman, Florida's Frederica Wilson, told reporters that Trump disrespected and upset the soldier's widow by telling her that her husband "must have known what he signed up for." White House chief of staff John Kelly responded by criticizing Wilson for allegedly bragging during a 2015 speech at an FBI building — but Kelly's criticism turned out to be untrue. The White House responded to further questioning about Kelly's claims by saying that it was inappropriate to question a general.

Does this sound story confusing, exhausting and beneath the dignity of the White House? That's because it is. Here's what's going on.

​First, Trump Defended Not Having Called The Families Of The Soldiers Killed In Niger By Criticizing Obama

On Monday — four extremely long days ago — a reporter asked President Trump why he hadn't called the families of four soldiers killed in Niger on October 4. Trump claimed that President Obama hadn't called the families of fallen soldiers when he was in office.

Trump's latest unfounded attacks on his predecessor began at a press conference on Monday, when Trump was asked why he hadn't called the parents of any of the four American troops recently killed in Niger. The president said he had sent the families letters, then took a swipe at Obama. "So, the traditional way — if you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn't make calls, a lot of them didn't make calls. I like to call when it's appropriate, when I think I'm able to do it," he said.



Then, Wilson Criticized Trump For His Comments To The Widow Of A Soldier Killed In Niger

Wilson, a Democratic congresswoman from Florida, was in a car with the mother and wife of Sgt. La David T. Johnson, one of the soldiers killed in Niger, when Trump called to offer condolences on Tuesday (the day after Trump's press conference.) She told reporters that Trump's comments, which she heard on speakerphone, were inappropriate and disrespectful.

In his call with Sgt. La David T. Johnson's widow, Myeshia Johnson, Trump told her, "He knew what he was signing up for, but I guess it hurts anyway," according to the account of Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.), who was riding in a limousine with Johnson when the president called and heard the conversation on speakerphone.

Wilson recalled in an interview with The Washington Post that Johnson broke down in tears. "He made her cry," Wilson said.

The soldier's mother confirmed that Wilson's description of the call was accurate.

Sgt. La David T. Johnson's mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, told The Washington Post that she was present during the call from the White House on Tuesday to Johnson's widow, Myeshia Johnson. She also stood by an account of the call from Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.) that Trump told Myeshia Johnson that her husband "must have known what he signed up for."

"President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband," Jones-Johnson said.

Trump Called Wilson A Liar

On Twitter on Wednesday, Trump disputed Wilson's account of his comments to Johnson's family and claimed he had proof that she had lied.

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

He also refuted Wilson's claims in statements to White House pool reporters.

"Didn't say what that congresswoman said. Didn't say it at all. She knows it. And she now is not saying it. I did not say what she said. And I'd like her to make the statement again because I did not say what she said," Trump explained. "I had a very nice conversation with the woman, with the wife who sounded like a lovely woman. Did not say what the congresswoman said and most people aren't too surprised to hear that."



Then Kelly Confirmed That Wilson's Account Was Correct, But Criticized Her For A Speech She Gave In 2015

On Thursday, Kelly made an unusual appearance in the White House briefing room to slam Wilson for listening in on Trump's call with Johnson (even though Kelly, too, was listening in on the call).

"I was stunned when I came to work yesterday morning, and brokenhearted at what I saw a member of Congress doing," Kelly said, "a member of Congress who listened in on a phone call from the President of the United States to a young wife, and in his way, tried to express that opinion: that he's a brave man, a fallen hero."



Kelly also said that he had heard Wilson give a speech at a dedication of a Florida FBI building in 2015 in which Wilson allegedly bragged about securing funds for the building.

“A congresswoman stood up, and in a long tradition of empty barrels making the most noise, stood up there in all of that and talked about how she was instrumental in getting the funding for that building, and how she took care of her constituents because she got the money, and she just called up President Obama, and on that phone call, he gave the money, the $20 million, to build the building, and she sat down,” Kelly told reporters.



Video Shows That Kelly Misrepresented Wilson's 2015 Speech

Wilson refuted Kelly's description of her 2015 speech.

"I was not even in Congress in 2009 when the money for the building was secured," the Florida Democrat said Friday on CNN's "New Day." "So that's a lie. How dare he. However, I named the building at the behest of (then-FBI Director James Comey) with the help of (then-House Speaker John Boehner), working across party lines. So he didn't tell the truth."



The South Florida Sun Sentinel published a video of Wilson's 2015 comments (which you can watch on the South Florida Sun Sentinel's website). It does not show any of the moments Kelly described; instead, it shows Wilson briefly discussing her efforts to pass legislation naming the building after two FBI agents who died in 1986.

Wilson recounts how the renaming of the building happened and shows the crowd laughing at her jokes when she said she took on the challenge of quickly renaming the building when others said it couldn't be done.

"I'm a school principal. I said, excuse my French, 'Aw, hell no. We’re going to get this done,'" Wilson recalled, leading to cheers. Later, she led the crowd in a call and response where she had them repeat the tenets of "fidelity, bravery, integrity."

Money was not discussed in the video.

The White House Reiterated Its 'Empty Barrel' Insult In A Statement

Even after the video came out showing that Wilson did not say what Kelly claimed she said, the White House press secretary gave a statement again criticizing her and calling her an "empty barrel."

"Gen. Kelly said he was 'stunned' that Rep. Wilson made comments at a building dedication honoring slain FBI agents about her own actions in Congress, including lobbying former President Obama on legislation," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told NBC News. "As Gen. Kelly pointed out, if you're able to make a sacred act like honoring American heroes about yourself, you're an empty barrel."



Sanders also suggested that it was "inappropriate" to question Kelly because he is a general.

"If you want to go after general Kelly, that's up to you," she told a reporter who continued to ask questions. "If you want to get into a debate with the four-star marine general, I think that's something highly inappropriate."



