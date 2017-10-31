John Kelly Has Some Not-So-Great Opinions About Robert E. Lee And Why The Civil War Happened

White House chief of staff John Kelly appeared on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" last night to distract us all from the Mueller indictments by spouting off some terrible opinions about why the Civil War happened.

Chief of Staff John Kelly praises Robert E Lee as "honorable man," says "lack of an ability to compromise led to the civil war," not slavery pic.twitter.com/GSuVRrGKlQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 31, 2017

"I would tell you that Robert E. Lee was an honorable man," Kelly said. "He was a man who gave up his country to fight for his state, which 150 years ago was more important than country, it was always loyalty to state first back in those days." Uhhh, tell that to Abraham Lincoln.

"The lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War, and men and women of good faith on both sides made their stand where their conscience had them make their stand," he went on. Ah yes, why couldn't those folks just work out a middle ground between treating black people as chattel and recognizing them as human beings? Seems easy to find a compromise there.

[Fox News via Aaron Rupar]