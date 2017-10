​Joe of "Joe Goes" has built his channel off of his amiable interviews in interesting settings — now see his take on the March of the Juggalos, a rally held in Washington DC last month by Insane Clown Posse fans protesting against the FBI's dubious Juggalo gang designation:

As he mentions at the start of the DC video, Joe also went to the annual Gathering of the Juggalos in 2014 (and won a freestyle contest there):

[Joe Goes]