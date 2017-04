Jimmy Kimmel held back tears last night talking about his friend Don Rickles, who passed away Thursday from kidney failure at 90 years old. Rickles had a prolific career as a caustic funnyman. He made seventeen appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.



Jimmy spoke of his love for Don over the course of a thirteen-minute monologue.





He then played a highlight reel of Rickles' best moments on Live!





"There will never be another Don Rickles."