WE'D GIVE IT A SILVER

Watch Jimmy Fallon's Golden Globes Opening Monologue And 'La La Land'-Inspired Cold Open

Noted Trump-hair-toucher Jimmy Fallon is hosting the 2017 Golden Globes, and he got things going with a musical cold open (featuring Jon Snow, the kids from "Stranger Things," Justin Timberlake and more) and a opening monologue that was hampered by a broken teleprompter, an iffy Chris Rock impression and a truly terrible dad-joke about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. 

The La La Land-inspired cold open:

 


The opening monologue — which got off to a rough start with a broken teleprompter: 

 


Follow a live blog of proceedings here and check out an updating winner's list here

