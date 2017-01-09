Watch Jimmy Fallon's Golden Globes Opening Monologue And 'La La Land'-Inspired Cold Open

Noted Trump-hair-toucher Jimmy Fallon is hosting the 2017 Golden Globes, and he got things going with a musical cold open (featuring Jon Snow, the kids from "Stranger Things," Justin Timberlake and more) and a opening monologue that was hampered by a broken teleprompter, an iffy Chris Rock impression and a truly terrible dad-joke about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The La La Land-inspired cold open:

Oh, la la! Watch and dance along to the #GoldenGlobes cold open. pic.twitter.com/k6QEv2zfda — NBC (@nbc) January 9, 2017





The opening monologue — which got off to a rough start with a broken teleprompter:

Our host @jimmyfallon kicks things off at the 74th Annual #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/kK8t8dwcTw — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017





Follow a live blog of proceedings here and check out an updating winner's list here.