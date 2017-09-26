This Is The Funniest 30 Seconds From A Music Video We've Seen In A Long Time

We're not going to pass much of a judgment on Australian artist Kirin J. Callinan's song "Big Enough" — it's goofy and okay. The music video — more specifically 30 seconds in the middle of it — however, is perfect.

Between 2:22 and 2:53 in the video, Aussie rock legend Jimmy Barnes makes an appearance and, well, we don't want to spoil it (but we crack up every time it starts):

As the Guardian notes in its review of Callinan's record, the musician isn't one to take things too seriously, a tendency on full display here:

They are not comedy acts, even when what they do is often hilarious. They are not novelty acts, not least because they’re exquisitely good musicians and songwriters. But they aren’t afraid to let their audiences know that they’re enjoying themselves, or to do something fun just because it’s hideously uncool.



[The Guardian]





Barnes, meanwhile, is renowned for his screams, as this supercut of his "Best Screams" can attest:



