What To Know About The JFK Assassination Files Expected To Be Released On Thursday

​The National Archives are expected to release thousands of files containing tens or hundreds of thousands of unredacted documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. President Trump, who has the power to postpone the release of any of the documents for military, intelligence, law enforcement, or diplomatic reasons, has said that he will allow them to be released on schedule. Here's what you need to know.

The Files Are Required To Be Released By A 1992 Law

After Oliver Stone released his conspiracy-theory-inspired film "JFK" in 1991, Congress passed an law requiring the National Archives to release all government documents related to the Kennedy assassination by October 26, 2017 (this Thursday).

The 1992 Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act required that the millions of pages, many of them contained in CIA and FBI documents, be published in 25 years — by Thursday. Over the years, the National Archives has released most of the documents, either in full or partially redacted.



But one final batch remains, and only the president has the authority to extend the papers' secrecy past the deadline.



[The Washington Post]

Since the 1990s, 88 percent of all the classified files related to the Kennedy assassination have been released in full. The files that remain to be released include 441 files that have never been publicly available and 3,369 files that have previously been available with redactions.

Trump Is Reportedly Under Pressure From The CIA To Block Part Of The Release

Last week, Kennedy assassination expert Philip Shenon reported that Trump was "almost certain to block the release of information from some of the thousands of classified files" due to pressure from intelligence officials.

A congressional official who has been closely monitoring the issue, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump had been under pressure from the CIA to block the release of some of the assassination documents on national security grounds, possibly to protect CIA tradecraft and the identity of agency informants who might still be alive.

[Politico]

Trump Tweeted — With A Caveat — That He Will Release The Files

On Sunday, Trump announced on Twitter that he will not block the release of the files "subject to the receipt of further information."

Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

The White House expanded on Trump's tweet with a similarly hedging statement to reporters: "The President believes that these documents should be made available in the interests of full transparency unless agencies provide a compelling and clear national security or law enforcement justification otherwise."

Roger Stone Says He Urged The President To Allow The Documents To Be Released In Full

Trump confidante and adviser Roger Stone, a Kennedy conspiracy theorist, tweeted (and told fellow conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on "Infowars") that he has urged the President not to withhold any of the documents.

Trump's longtime political adviser Roger Stone, who helped launch Trump's campaign for president, is also an avid conspiracy theorist who wrote a book about the wild claim that President Lyndon B. Johnson, Kennedy's vice president, was involved in Kennedy's assassination.

Stone tweeted Saturday morning that he urged Trump to release the classified documents.



[CNN]

The Files Are Not Expected To Contain Any Bombshells

JFK assassination experts say that the files probably don't contain any information that will challenge the consensus conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in killing JFK. However, they might contain information about a trip to Mexico that Oswald took not long before the assassination.

Many [of the files] are known to involve a mysterious chapter in the history of the assassination — a six-day trip that JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald paid to Mexico City several weeks before the president’s murder, in which Oswald met with Cuban and Soviet spies and came under intensive surveillance by the CIA’s Mexico City station. Previously released FBI documents suggest that Oswald spoke openly in Mexico about his intention to kill Kennedy.

[Politico]