Is This Insane Video Of A Jet Barely Missing A Skydiver Real?

IF IT'S A FAKE, IT'S A VERY GOOD ONE

​Over the weekend, this hair-raising video of a jet barely clearing a skydiver's parachute appeared on YouTube:





It's a crazy video — so crazy that a lot of commenters on YouTube and Reddit are questioning its authenticity.

Perhaps the strongest piece of evidence is the identity of the uploader — that is, an animator:

The second piece is a few frames where one of the parachute's cords appears to drift away:





On the r/Aviation thread, a pilot weighed in, saying the situation itself is not implausible:

A commenter in the original thread also backed this up:

Indeed, here's a skydiver in England appearing to have a near miss with a jet a decade ago:







Of course, a series of viral videos over the last couple years did turn out to be some elaborate fakes, but we're withholding judgment on this one for now.

And if it is real, holy shit.