IF IT'S A FAKE, IT'S A VERY GOOD ONE

Is This Insane Video Of A Jet Barely Missing A Skydiver Real?

​Over the weekend, this hair-raising video of a jet barely clearing a skydiver's parachute appeared on YouTube: 

 


It's a crazy video — so crazy that a lot of commenters on YouTube and Reddit are questioning its authenticity. 

Perhaps the strongest piece of evidence is the identity of the uploader — that is, an animator: 

Comment from discussion Close call between parachute and jet.
 

The second piece is a few frames where one of the parachute's cords appears to drift away:

 


 

On the r/Aviation thread, a pilot weighed in, saying the situation itself is not implausible:  

Comment from discussion Close call between parachute and jet.
 

A commenter in the original thread also backed this up:

Comment from discussion Close call between parachute and jet.
 

Indeed, here's a skydiver in England appearing to have a near miss with a jet a decade ago: 

 


Of course, a series of viral videos over the last couple years did turn out to be some elaborate fakes, but we're withholding judgment on this one for now. 

And if it is real, holy shit. 

