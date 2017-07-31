Badass Jet Boaters Help Put Out A Fire On The Shore With Their Rooster Tail

​Jet boats: they go fast, make noise and spit out a ton of water. This all might be a nuisance during an ordinary day on the lake, but these folks showed up just in time to help quell a grass fire on the shore in British Columbia.

That jet of water roaring out the back of the boat is called a "rooster tail," and today it helped save the shoreline (along with the efforts of the local FD). Just remember this video if you ever get sprayed by a jet boat — maybe that person will end up saving the day too. Maybe.

[Via Sploid]