White House Wants ESPN To Fire SportsCenter Host For Calling Trump A White Supremacist — Here's What's Going On

Wednesday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that SportsCenter host Jemele Hill's tweet calling President Trump a "white supremacist" ​was "a fireable offense." The statement by Sanders that a network should fire a journalist for negative statements about the President rang alarm bells across media Twitter. So how did a sports broadcaster's tweet make it all the way to the White House briefing room? Here's what you need to know.



The Tweets

Monday evening, popular SportsCenter host Jemele Hill fired off a tweet critical of Kid Rock's support of the Confederate Flag. As her replies began to heat up with Kid Rock and Trump supporters expressing their relevant and irrelevant political convictions, Hill shared hers too, calling Trump a "white supremacist" and "bigot" in a series of tweets:

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

No the media doesn't make it a threat. It IS a threat. He has empowered white supremacists (see: Charlottesville). — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

Donald Trump is a bigot. Glad you could live with voting for him. I couldn't, because I cared about more than just myself — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

And it's funny how you cling to Benghazi but I bet you didn't give one thought to what Trump said about the Central Park 5 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

The Criticism

After the remarks, Hill received criticism from outspoken conservative sports figures claiming there was some sort of double standard allowing Hill's statements to go unpunished:





I have no problem with politics in sports. But when only left wingers are allowed to politicize sports it's a broken marketplace of ideas. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 12, 2017

No way you could say something like that in the media about Obama without backlash or trouble. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) September 12, 2017





Others called for a boycott:

Boycott ESPN. Jemele Hill can call Trump a "white supremacist" but if a host said Obama was an "Islamic terrorist" they'd be fired. #TCOT — Jeff Kuhner (@TheKuhnerReport) September 12, 2017

Others came to Hill's defense, such as Lions player Johnson Bademosi, football player and activist Colin Kaepernick and NBA commentator Reggie Miller:

Thanks for your words @jemelehill Nothing but truth. ✊🏿 — Johnson Bademosi (@j_bademosi24) September 13, 2017

We are with you @jemelehill ✊🏾 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 13, 2017





ESPN's Response

ESPN took the middle road in its public response the next day, tweeting that Hill's statements don't represent the network, that they were inappropriate, and that the network had "addressed" it with her.



ESPN Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/3kfexjx9zQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2017

The response inflamed critics, who cried that previous employees had been fired for lesser offenses. On his blog, Outkick The Coverage, conservative pundit and sports writer Clay Travis claims that multiple employees reached out to him to complain that ESPN's response to Hill represented a political double standard in the company. On employee reportedly said:

If you say things the company agrees with, you don’t get punished. If you say things the company disagrees with, you do get punished. Maybe even fired.



By Tuesday evening, Fox News host Tucker Carlson was interviewing Clay Travis about the tweets, saying ESPN should be renamed "endless stupid political nagging."

Meanwhile, more liberal commentators came to Hill's defense, calling ESPN's statement "craven":

The White House Weighs In

Today, the criticism culminated with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggesting that Hill should be fired, calling the tweets "a fireable offense."

🚨The White House press secretary, from the podium, calls for a media company to fire a commentator over her criticism of the president. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/CEJggX8WNn — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 13, 2017

Sanders' statement has already been criticized on multiple fronts.

Today, the White House press secretary used the people's podium to call for the firing of an individual citizen, @jemelehill. Take that in. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 13, 2017

This is scary. A free press is essential to democracy + America. We can't let this happen. Support Jemele Hill. https://t.co/T1MN9ofoto — Alexandra Talty (@taltywrites) September 13, 2017





ESPN has yet to comment on Sanders' statement.