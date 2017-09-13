White House Wants ESPN To Fire SportsCenter Host For Calling Trump A White Supremacist — Here's What's Going On

Wednesday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that SportsCenter host Jemele Hill's tweet calling President Trump a "white supremacist" was "a fireable offense." The statement by Sanders that a network should fire a journalist for negative statements about the President rang alarm bells across media Twitter. So how did a sports broadcaster's tweet make it all the way to the White House briefing room? Here's what you need to know.
The Tweets
Monday evening, popular SportsCenter host Jemele Hill fired off a tweet critical of Kid Rock's support of the Confederate Flag. As her replies began to heat up with Kid Rock and Trump supporters expressing their relevant and irrelevant political convictions, Hill shared hers too, calling Trump a "white supremacist" and "bigot" in a series of tweets:
The Criticism
After the remarks, Hill received criticism from outspoken conservative sports figures claiming there was some sort of double standard allowing Hill's statements to go unpunished:
Others called for a boycott:
Others came to Hill's defense, such as Lions player Johnson Bademosi, football player and activist Colin Kaepernick and NBA commentator Reggie Miller:
ESPN's Response
ESPN took the middle road in its public response the next day, tweeting that Hill's statements don't represent the network, that they were inappropriate, and that the network had "addressed" it with her.
The response inflamed critics, who cried that previous employees had been fired for lesser offenses. On his blog, Outkick The Coverage, conservative pundit and sports writer Clay Travis claims that multiple employees reached out to him to complain that ESPN's response to Hill represented a political double standard in the company. On employee reportedly said:
If you say things the company agrees with, you don’t get punished. If you say things the company disagrees with, you do get punished. Maybe even fired.
By Tuesday evening, Fox News host Tucker Carlson was interviewing Clay Travis about the tweets, saying ESPN should be renamed "endless stupid political nagging."
Meanwhile, more liberal commentators came to Hill's defense, calling ESPN's statement "craven":
In the face of strident tweeting from the guy who lost a fight to an airline and a former employee best known for dressing down a service worker, ESPN felt that it had to grovel before the racist uncle demographic so as to not give off the impression that it leans left, even though the country singer fired for comparing Barack Obama to Hitler just reclaimed his ESPN gig wherein he yell-sings about being prepared for football, and even though "[Donald Trump] has empowered white supremacists" is not a partisan statement.
[Deadspin]
The White House Weighs In
Today, the criticism culminated with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggesting that Hill should be fired, calling the tweets "a fireable offense."
Sanders' statement has already been criticized on multiple fronts.
ESPN has yet to comment on Sanders' statement.