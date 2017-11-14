Jeff Sessions Is Testifying In Front Of Congress Today. Here Are The Highlights.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee, facing questions on everything from Russian election interference to Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. So far, the testimony has revealed several crucial opinions and reactions from Sessions that pertain to recent developments in ongoing investigations and current affairs. Here are the highlights.

Sessions Denies Memory Of Unearthed Russia Conversations

During his confirmation hearing, Sessions denied communicating with "anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election [.]" Later, multiple reports revealed various incidents where Sessions either directly discussed the election with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak or became aware of similar communications between Trump campaign associates and Russian government associates.



In his opening remarks, Sessions blamed his failure to recall such meetings on "chaos" in the Trump campaign:

Sessions: The Trump campaign was "a form of chaos every day from day one," so please forgive me if I forgot about incriminating communications involving Russia pic.twitter.com/36apkvO8wI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2017

Sessions said he now recalls the meeting with George Papadopoulos generally, but that he doesn't remember the details besides supposedly rebuffing his efforts to represent that campaign in a potential meeting with Russian officials.

Sessions: I forgot about that meeting where a campaign adviser floated idea of a Trump/Putin meeting (oops!), but I wish I remembered because I was the hero who quashed it. pic.twitter.com/WU6E7gLUza — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2017

Sessions denied "any knowledge of any further contacts" between the campaign and Russia after the meeting, and denied discussing the issue with anyone in the campaign after the meeting.



Sessions is extremely evasive while dodging questions about the Trump campaign's contacts with Russia pic.twitter.com/Ybm6Ag3rHd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2017

Sessions Abandons Roy Moore

Sessions joined Senator Mitch McConnell and Representative Paul Ryan by saying he has "no reason to doubt these women" when asked his response to the allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against minors. Sessions stopped short of saying the DOJ would launch a federal investigation if Moore was elected, claiming it would "normally be a state case."



"I have no reason to doubt these young women" - AG Jeff Sessions to @JacksonLeeTX18 when asked about Roy Moore sexual assault allegations. pic.twitter.com/LeQfAOMhYP — CSPAN (@cspan) November 14, 2017

Sessions Pushes Back On Appointing Special Counsel On Funding Of Steele Dossier

In a heated exchange, Jeff Sessions pushed back on Representative Jim Jordan's assertion that a special counsel should be appointed to investigate the funding of the Steele dossier, saying "'looks like' is not enough basis to appoint a special counsel."

Sessions would not answer whether or not he is personally recused from any investigations regarding Hillary Clinton, someone he worked directly against during Donald Trump campaign, saying an answer could "reveal the existence" of any investigation.



AG Sessions says he cannot answer whether or not he is recused from any investigations involving Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/RB42u2aQw8 pic.twitter.com/DEUuMaKKsX — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) November 14, 2017

Sessions Denies Politically Influenced Use Of The DOJ

Sessions denied using, and said he would not use, the DOJ in retaliation against political opponents. The statement comes after Sessions sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee saying the DOJ was weighing whether or not to appoint a special counsel to investigate whether or not donations to the Clinton Foundation were connected to a decision to allow a Russian agency to buy a US uranium company. Earlier this month, President Trump said he was disappointed Sessions hadn't started an investigation into the matter.

AG Jeff Sessions: "The Department of Justice can never be used to retaliate politically against opponents. That would be wrong." pic.twitter.com/CjC90cs92T — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) November 14, 2017

AG Sessions: "A president cannot improperly influence an investigation. And I have not been improperly influenced." https://t.co/RB42u2aQw8 pic.twitter.com/aLGi65fS3g — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) November 14, 2017

In his questioning, Representative John Conyers entered multiple Trump tweets into the record:

.@RepJohnConyers asks Sessions if it's normal in a functioning democracy for the president to demand the DOJ prosecute his or her opponents.



Sessions refuses to directly answer. pic.twitter.com/J4HKl5VGJW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2017











