Jeff Sessions Is Testifying In Front Of Congress Today. Here Are The Highlights.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee, facing questions on everything from Russian election interference to Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. So far, the testimony has revealed several crucial opinions and reactions from Sessions that pertain to recent developments in ongoing investigations and current affairs. Here are the highlights.
Sessions Denies Memory Of Unearthed Russia Conversations
During his confirmation hearing, Sessions denied communicating with "anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election [.]" Later, multiple reports revealed various incidents where Sessions either directly discussed the election with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak or became aware of similar communications between Trump campaign associates and Russian government associates.
In his opening remarks, Sessions blamed his failure to recall such meetings on "chaos" in the Trump campaign:
Sessions said he now recalls the meeting with George Papadopoulos generally, but that he doesn't remember the details besides supposedly rebuffing his efforts to represent that campaign in a potential meeting with Russian officials.
Sessions denied "any knowledge of any further contacts" between the campaign and Russia after the meeting, and denied discussing the issue with anyone in the campaign after the meeting.
Sessions Abandons Roy Moore
Sessions joined Senator Mitch McConnell and Representative Paul Ryan by saying he has "no reason to doubt these women" when asked his response to the allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against minors. Sessions stopped short of saying the DOJ would launch a federal investigation if Moore was elected, claiming it would "normally be a state case."
Sessions Pushes Back On Appointing Special Counsel On Funding Of Steele Dossier
In a heated exchange, Jeff Sessions pushed back on Representative Jim Jordan's assertion that a special counsel should be appointed to investigate the funding of the Steele dossier, saying "'looks like' is not enough basis to appoint a special counsel."
Sessions would not answer whether or not he is personally recused from any investigations regarding Hillary Clinton, someone he worked directly against during Donald Trump campaign, saying an answer could "reveal the existence" of any investigation.
Sessions Denies Politically Influenced Use Of The DOJ
Sessions denied using, and said he would not use, the DOJ in retaliation against political opponents. The statement comes after Sessions sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee saying the DOJ was weighing whether or not to appoint a special counsel to investigate whether or not donations to the Clinton Foundation were connected to a decision to allow a Russian agency to buy a US uranium company. Earlier this month, President Trump said he was disappointed Sessions hadn't started an investigation into the matter.
In his questioning, Representative John Conyers entered multiple Trump tweets into the record: