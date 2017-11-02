A Timeline Of Jeff Sessions' Alleged Perjury

On Thursday, NBC and CNN reported the Attorney General Jeff Sessions now recalls rejecting Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos' suggestion to arrange meetings between the Trump campaign and Russia, seemingly contradicting his earlier claim that he hadn't been in contact with "anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election[.]" Here's how it happened.



January 10, 2017: Sessions Denies Russian Contacts During Confirmation

Sessions says during his confirmation hearing that he was "not aware" of evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government, contradicting Thursday's report that he rejected Papadopoulos' attempt to arrange a meeting between Trump officials and the Russian government.

March 1, 2017: The Washington Post Reveals Undisclosed Conversations Between Sessions And Russian Ambassador

The Washington Post reported in March that Sessions spoke with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in September 2016 and July 2016, meetings he had not disclosed when testifying on January 10th. Sessions maintained that the meetings were not relevant to the question he was asked at his confirmation since he met with Kidlyak in his role as a Senator.

March 2, 2017: Sessions Recuses Himself From Russia Investigation

Under pressure from a bipartisan group of congressmen, Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation into Russian election meddling, saying since he was involved in the campaign, he shouldn't be involved in an investigation of campaign meddling.

March 6, 2017: Sessions Defends Answer In Letter To Senate

Jeff Sessions defended his answers in his confirmation hearing in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, saying "my answer was correct" because his meetings with Kislyak supposedly did not pertain to the 2016 presidential campaign.

June 8, 2017: CNN Reports That Former FBI Director James Comey Told The Senate That There May Be Another Undisclosed Sessions Meeting

According to CNN, former FBI Director James Comey told the Senate in a closed hearing that Sessions may have met with Sergey Kislyak at the Mayflower Hotel in April 2016.

June 13, 2017: Sessions Denies Third Meeting To Senate Despite Photo

In public testimony to the Senate, Sessions again refuted any meetings with Russians about campaign issues, and denied a personal meeting with Kislyak at The Mayflower Hotel, saying it was "possible" they spoke, but that he didn't recall. A Getty photo shows both men in speaking proximity to each other at the event.

July 21, 2017: Report Reveals That Sessions Did Talk About The Campaign With Russian Ambassador

Contradicting Sessions' previous statements, The Washington Post reported that Ambassador Sergey Kislyak told his superiors that he and Sessions discussed campaign-related content in two of their meetings, according to intelligence intercepted by US spy agencies.

October 18, 2017: Sessions Again Denies Collusion

In an oversight meeting, Jeff Sessions responded to Lindsey Graham's question about whether or not he heard any meetings with Russians during the campaign. Sessions said "I have not seen anything that would indicate collusion with Russians to impact the campaign."

November 2, 2017: CNN Reports That Sessions Heard Out And Rejected Idea Of Russia Meeting From Papadopoulos

After court documents about attempted Russian meeting arrangements made by adviser George Papadopoulos, a picture surfaced showing President Trump along with George Papadopoulos and Jeff Sessions. In the meeting, Papadopoulos reportedly proposed that campaign staff meet with Russian representatives. Trump reportedly declined to rule out the idea, but Jeff Sessions weighed in to say "no," according to CNN. The report refutes Sessions' testimony that he had not heard from anyone in the campaign associated with the Russian government.





Following the latest revelation, Senators Al Franken and Patrick Leahy — who have hounded Sessions over inconsistencies in his testimony in the past — have both called for Sessions to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee again:

He needs to return to Senate Judiciary Committee and explain himself. My letter to him: https://t.co/cWkvzodq1S — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) November 2, 2017

Whoa, now Sen. Leahy (former Judiciary Committee chair) wants Jeff Sessions to come back before committee re: Russia matters pic.twitter.com/Bi5IhBnflH — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 2, 2017



