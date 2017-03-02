Watch The Moment Attorney General Jeff Sessions Lied To Congress

Last night, The Washington Post revealed that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with Russian officials twice last year, despite him telling the senate during his confirmation hearing that he had no contact with them in 2016. The revelation stokes already heightened speculation about the Trump campaign's communications with Russia, and gives an early blow to the credibility of one of Trump's top officials.

You can watch the moment Sessions appeared to lie to the Senate below.

As a senator, Sessions called for the prosecution of Bill Clinton for perjury. Telling C-SPAN "I’m concerned about a President under oath being alleged to have committed perjury. I hope that he can rebut that and prove that did not happen." You can watch the video below.







