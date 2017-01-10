Just The Good Stuff From Jeff Sessions' Attorney General Hearing

On Tuesday, Senator Jeff Sessions from Alabama went through over eight hours of senatorial hearings ahead of a yet-to-be-held confirmation vote that would appoint the Republican to the position of Attorney General of the US — where he would lead America's Justice Department. The lengthy hearing was full of kind and critical words for the Senator. Here are the highlights.

Protests Throughout

Throughout the entirety of Sessions' hearings, staggered protests occurred.

Constitutionality Of Roe v Wade

When asked about his beliefs on Roe v Wade, Sessions said he thought the decision was a violation of The Constitution (even though Supreme Court cases are what define The Constitution), but that he would respect it.

Sessions: Roe v. Wade "violated the Constitution" but I respect "it is the law of the land"





Sessions Responds To Allegations Of Racism

Sessions was denied a federal judgeship by the Senate in 1986 because of testimony they heard that claimed Sessions had branded the NAACP and the ACLU as "un-American." Sessions made many attempts during the hearing to prove that he wasn't a racist.





Sessions Says He'll Recuse Himself From Clinton Issues

Responding to a question on his stated biases against Hillary Clinton, Sessions promised that he would recuse himself in any prosecutorial matter lobbied against her.





Sessions Says He'll Respect Court's Decision On Gay Marriage

Sessions made efforts throughout his hearing to placate the LGBT community, saying that he will respect the Supreme Court's ruling on marriage and enforce existing hate crime laws. But that didn't stop senators from diving deep into his long history of anti-LGBT voting.









Sessions On Waterboarding

After vocal dissent against anti-torture bills, Sessions reinforced his opposition to the practice of waterboarding.

Muslim Ban/Guantanamo

Sessions was repeatedly asked about Trump's proposed Muslim ban, to which he replied "I have no belief and do not support the idea that Muslims as a religious group should be denied admission to the United States." He later specified, however, that religion could be used as one point of evaluation in determining someone's eligibility to enter the US.





Senator Patrick Leahy Asks About Prosecuting Trump For Sexual Assault

Early on, Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy asked Sessions if he would be able to prosecute Donald Trump on the sexual assault accusations made against him during the election. Sessions responded in as lawyerly a way as possible, saying: "The President is subject to certain lawful restrictions and they would be required to be applied by the appropriate law enforcement official if appropriate, yes," Sessions responded."