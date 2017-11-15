Dog Jealously Watches Its Owner Pet A Fake Dog, Finally Snaps

What we would give to know what this dog is thinking as it watches its owner pet a toy dog. But we can guess it's something along the lines of "I gave you all my love, every day, and this is how you repay me?"
RIP, fake dog.
[Via BoingBoing]
