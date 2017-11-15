THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE

Dog Jealously Watches Its Owner Pet A Fake Dog, Finally Snaps

What we would give to know what this dog is thinking as it watches its owner pet a toy dog. But we can guess it's something along the lines of "I gave you all my love, every day, and this is how you repay me?"

"Oh you think this is a game..."
 


RIP, fake dog. 


[Via BoingBoing]

