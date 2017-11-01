White College Student Arrested After Admitting To Relentlessly, Disgustingly Harassing Her Black Roommate

Bad roommates are a fact of college life, but the treatment University of Hartford student Jazzy Rowe received at the hands of her roommate Brianna Brochu is beyond the pale — and now a criminal matter.

On Monday, Rowe posted a 100-minute video to Facebook recapping what happened:

In short: Shortly after Rowe started living with Brochu in August, she started feeling ill on a consistent basis; a trip to the campus health clinic informed her that "some sort of bad bacteria" was in her throat and she decided to move to a new room; Brochu learned Rowe was moving out and immediately posted an Instagram story describing the things she'd been doing to Rowe over the previous months:

Brochu has admitted to some of the actions she posted on Instagram, but says some were fabrications:



Brochu did admit she licked her former roommate's plate, fork and spoon and smeared her own bodily fluid on the victim's backpack, but denied other accusations she posted on Instagram. She told police that "anything else she bragged about on social media was a lie in an attempt to 'appear funny.'"



In light of Brochu's post, Hartford has announced that she "will not be returning to the institution," and she has been arrested by Hartford Police. She faces hate crime charges in addition to breach of peace and criminal mischief charges.



