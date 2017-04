​This fully-grown Clippers fan didn't really need to mess with his young Jazz-fan opponent — he was always going to win the inflatable ball race. But he did, and Jazz Bear was having absolutely none of it:

Adult @LAClippers fan is a dick to kid in fun quarter-time race.@utahjazz mascot DEE-STROYS him.



Kid wins race.#NBAPlayoffs2017 pic.twitter.com/aDlYQwdISR — Jon Healy (@JonHealy) April 24, 2017

This isn't the first time Jazz Bear has messed with an opposing fan. While the physical pain the Clippers fan felt will last a few days, the mental anguish suffered by this unfortunate Cavaliers fan last year will last a lifetime:





Stay rude, Jazz Bear.