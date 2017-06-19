Trump Attorney Insists President Isn't Under Investigation Despite Trump's Tweet, And Other Trump News From Today

​ Friday. June 19. Day 150.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel.



Top Stories

Trump Lawyer Insists President Not Under Investigation: A lawyer from President Trump's legal team, Jay Sekulow, appeared on multiple news programs over the weekend to dispute President Trump's tweet and multiple reports that say that Trump is under investigation. Sekulow became notably agitated on the programs and claimed that Trump's tweets were based on bad reporting.

This morning, the President encouraged his followers to tune in to watch Mr. Sekulow on one of his favorite programs, Fox & Friends:

Jay Sekulow on @foxandfriends now. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2017

Kushner And Greenblatt Traveling To Israel To Attempt Peace Deal: Special adviser and son-in-law to President Trump Jared Kushner will travel to Israel with Trump assistant and special representative Jason Greenblatt to begin the process of attempting to broker a peace deal between Israel and Palestine. Trump officials say the two are expected to travel to the region many times over the Trump presidency to continue the US' legacy of attempted peace deals between the warring states.

Kushner Contemplating Attorney Shuffle: President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is reportedly in the process of shuffling his legal team after his current lawyer, Jamie S. Gorelick, advised him to consider seeking other counsel. Gorelick was a partner with special investigator Robert Mueller. Kushner is reportedly a central subject in the investigation into the Trump campaign's connections with Russia.