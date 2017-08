NOT A SOUND YOU WANT TO HEAR

Early Tuesday morning, North Korea launched a missile in the direction of northern Japan. When Japan detected the launch, they activated their airstrike alarm system:

A voice also advised residents to take cover:

This was the eerie siren that woke residents up in Japan after a missile from North Korea flew over Hokkaido island pic.twitter.com/0W65cAWkZc — 5News (@5_News) August 29, 2017

The missile ended up flying above the island of Hokkaido before breaking apart over the Pacific Ocean:



#breaking South Korea says North Korean missile flew 2700km (almost 1700 miles) over Japan and reached altitude of 550km (340 miles). pic.twitter.com/Mvu9kPAz4L — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) August 28, 2017