​Here's something you don't want to see: your plane's engine spewing out fire just after you leave the ground:

Luckily, the plane was able to land safely:

A Japan Airlines plane bound for New York returned safely to a Tokyo airport Tuesday after the pilot reported a bird strike to an engine during takeoff... The plane returned to the airport about an hour after takeoff and no injuries were reported. JAL said it will inspect the engine.

[ABC News]