What's Going On With James O'Keefe's CNN Tapes Release?

The right-wing activist James O'Keefe and his "Project Veritas," known for secretly recording and often deceptively editing conversations with groups such as ACORN and Planned Parenthood, is back with a self-branded Wikileaks-style release of "hundreds of hours of tape from within the establishment media" — CNN, in particular.

On Tuesday, He Teased The Release To Hannity

He told the fellow conservative media personality, "our next target is in fact, the media...Just like Julian Assange has people come to him, we've had people, sources, come to us and give us information, and we're going to be releasing it Wikileaks Style this week."

Thursday Morning O'Keefe Published The First Part Of The 'Leaks'



On the Project Veritas website, O'Keefe published an introductory video, a partial transcript, and a playlist of the raw tapes.

Project Veritas released 119 hours of raw audio in a WikiLeaks style dump, with over 100 more hours still yet to be released. The audio was secretly recorded in 2009 by an anonymous source inside CNN's Atlanta headquarters who we are identifying as Miss X. The tapes contain soundbites from current and previous CNN employees Joe Sterling, Arthur Brice, and Nicky Robertson, as well as numerous others. Project Veritas is also offering a $10,000 award for content that exposes media malfeasance.

[Project Veritas]





The Marquee Release Is About Polls

O'Keefe's crown jewel of the collection is a recording about polling, where Miss X, the supposed provider of the tapes, confronts various editors about CNN's refusal to report a recent Rasmussen poll on then newly nominated Supreme Court nominee Sonia Sotomayor.

Miss X seemingly wants to use a Rasmussen poll that was taken after the Supreme Court overruled a decision that Sotomayor joined on the court of appeals, where she and others found that white firefighters were not discriminated against when the city threw out promotional exams where white firefighters outperformed black firefighters.

The Rasmussen poll, which was apparently the most up to date at the time and included data after the firefighter decision, showed a decrease in support of Sotomayor after the decision:

In our first survey after the president's announcement, 45% of voters favored confirmation of Sotomayor, who, if approved by the Senate, will be the first Hispanic member of the high court. Twenty-nine percent (29%) opposed her confirmation, However, a month later, in a survey conducted on the two nights following the Supreme Court's reversal of her best-known appellate court decision, only 37% said Sotomayor should be confirmed while 39% disagreed.

[Rassmussen]





Despite this, the tapes show that CNN editors wanted to continue to use the CNN poll data that was taken before the Supreme Court ruling, and which showed higher approval (47%).

O'Keefe calls the decision "misrepresentation of polling data," although statisticians have questioned Rasmussen methodology before, as many of their results skew conservative. Additionally, a later poll conducted by Gallup supports CNN's earlier poll, and showed high support (55%) for Sotomayor, even after the firefighter ruling.





So Far, The Rest Of The Material Is Underwhelming

In the introductory video, O'Keefe highlights recordings that are less than explosive.





The first highlight is of an assignment desk editor calling Fox News "horrible", and then "so American":





Next, Senior VP and Editorial Director Richard Griffiths is heard telling a group of interns that there is an obligation in journalism to "aid the afflicted and afflicted the comfortable." O'Keefe tries to relate the statement of generally accepted journalistic mission to a bias against president Trump.

In the next clip, then News Desk Editor Joe Sterling is heard stating that there is no debate over climate change or creationism (presumably a reference to the science of evolution). O'Keefe follows it up with a clip of Sterling saying "I'm a little biased. The only spin I think is going on is by Republicans." Presumably, O'Keefe is trying to show viewers that Sterling would dismiss arguments against the science of climate change and evolution — both of which have reached near-consensus in the scientific community.





There May Be More

O'Keefe has promised "100 more hours" and has asked his viewers to comb through Thursday's release for more content, but for now, many have been left underwhelmed.

You can watch the full release video below:



