The Sexual Assault Allegations Rocking The Opera World

This weekend, one of the most famous classical music conductors in the world, James Levine, was suspended by the Metropolitan Opera after three men told the New York Times that Levine sexually abused them when they were teenagers. Levine became the Met's music director in 1976 and has conducted more than 2,500 performances there. He officially retired and became the Met's music director emeritus in April 2016, but he has continued to conduct operas there since then. Here's what you need to know about the allegations against Levine and the Met's changing response to them.

The Existence Of A Police Report About Levine's Molestation Of A Teen Boy Came Out On Saturday

On Saturday, The New York Post broke the news that one of Levine's former victims had filed a police report in October 2016 in Lake Forest, Illinois, where Levine directed the Ravinia Festival from 1973 to 1993. The victim, who later identified himself as Ashok Pai, claims that Levine began grooming him in 1985, when he was 15, and began molesting him the following summer.

The alleged victim's 2016 claims came nine years after the statute of limitations on a possible child sex crime in Illinois had expired. The age of consent in that state is 17. The Lake Forest Police Department investigated the allegations anyway, and turned its findings over to the Lake County State’s Attorney. A State's Attorney spokeswoman told The Post Friday the case is still under review and no charges have been brought.

"I began seeing a 41-year-old man when I was 15, without really understanding I was really 'seeing' him," the alleged victim, now 48, said in a written statement to the police department. "It nearly destroyed my family and almost led me to suicide. I felt alone and afraid. He was trying to seduce me. I couldn't see this. Now I can."

The Met Had Known About The Allegations For More Than A Year

The Post reports that before Pai went to the police, he told a former Met board member, Beth Glynn, about the abuse. Glynn urged Pai to call the police and informed the Met's general manager, Peter Gelb, about Pai's claims. Gelb told the New York Times that he and the board found out about the allegations in October 2016 and decided to keep Levine on as music director emeritus until the police finished their investigation.

[I]n October 2016, after Mr. Levine had stepped down from his position as music director, Mr. Gelb said he was contacted by a detective with the Lake Forest Police asking questions about Mr. Pai's report.

Mr. Gelb said that he briefed the board's leadership and that Mr. Levine denied the accusations. The company took no further action, waiting to see what the police determined. Then, on Saturday, the Met decided to investigate Mr. Levine after media inquiries about his behavior with young men.

Once The Police Report Became Public, The Met Announced It Would Investigate Levine

Hours after the Post published its article about the police report, the Met tweeted that it was "working on an investigation w[ith] outside resources."

We are deeply disturbed by the news articles that are being published online today about James Levine. We are working on an investigation w outside resources to determine whether charges of sexual misconduct in the 1980s are true, so that we can take appropriate action. — Metropolitan Opera (@MetOpera) December 3, 2017

On Sunday, After Two More Accusers Came Forward, The Met Suspended Levine

Yesterday, the New York Times published an article based on interviews with Pai and two other men who say Levine molested them beginning when they were teenagers.

Chris Brown, who played principal bass in the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra for more than three decades, said that Mr. Levine masturbated him that summer — and then coaxed him to reciprocate — when Mr. Brown was 17 at the Meadow Brook School of Music in Michigan. Mr. Levine, then 25, was a rising star on the summer program's faculty. James Lestock said that Mr. Levine also masturbated him there that summer when Mr. Lestock was 17 and a cello student — the first of many sexual encounters with Mr. Levine that have haunted him.



Gelb, the Met's general manager, told the Times that the Met had decided to suspend Levine based on the Times' reporting. "While we await the results of the investigation, based on these news reports the Met has made the decision to act now," he said. "This is a tragedy for anyone whose life has been affected."

Other Classical Music Institutions Are Trying To Distance Themselves From Levine As Well

Levine has worked with many symphony orchestras and festivals over the years, and many of them are seeking to shield themselves from the fallout over the allegations. The Boston Symphony Orchestra, where Levine was music director from 2004 to 2011, released a statement asserting that it "was never approached by anyone in connection with inappropriate behavior by James Levine."

And the Ravinia Festival, where Pai says he first met Levine, claimed it would "take any actions it deems appropriate following the results of these investigations."

Officials at Ravinia, where Mr. Levine is scheduled to begin an ongoing annual residency next summer, said on Sunday that they first learned of the accusations through the media this weekend. "Ravinia finds these allegations very disturbing and contrary to its zero-tolerance policies and culture," Allie Brightwell, its media manager, said in an email. "Ravinia will take any actions that it deems appropriate following the results of these investigations."



Levine's Behavior Has Been An Open Secret For Decades

Levine's alleged behavior has been an open secret in the classical music world for years. Classical music blogger Greg Sandow told a Lake Forest police officer, "The rumors of [Levine's] alleged abuse have been widespread for decades and in my experience they seemed to be widely believed inside the classical music field though I've never heard anyone cite anything specific,” according to the New York Post. In 1987, Levine himself addressed the rumors in an interview with the New York Times, saying, "I don't have the faintest idea where those rumors came from or what purpose they served" and claiming that his manager said "it's because people can't believe the real story, that I'm too good to be true."

In 2001, the New Yorker's Alex Ross dismissed the "urban legends" in a review of a book about the Met that actually devoted an entire subsection of its index to the rumors of Levine's sexual misconduct.

This passage from a 2001 New Yorker article discusses James Levine. What a master class in how "open secrets" get minimized and suppressed to protect the powerful. https://t.co/TLII9bCQr7 pic.twitter.com/wBQ8URdVTp — Kathleen Bachynski (@bachyns) December 4, 2017

Today Ross wrote on Twitter, "At the time, I thought that Levine was being victimized by false rumors. I was disastrously wrong, and am ashamed to have written this."