BURN DOWN THE INTERNET

This Interview With Social Media Star Jake Paul Is The Worst Thing We've Seen In A While

Jake Paul is a social media star, with millions of followers across YouTube, Instagram and other sites. He's also, as it turns out, a terrible neighbor. Just watch, if you're looking for something to feel angry about: 

 

Apart from the general rudeness, Paul's memes are surprisingly dated for someone who lives on social media — in internet years, dabbing and "What are thooose?" are old, old news. 

Paul did chime in on Twitter to defend himself, and did not make things better:

 

It's time to destroy the internet, folks. 

