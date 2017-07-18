This Comedian's Jack Black Impression Is Splitting Our Sides

Here at Digg we love a good impression. Lately we've especially been into ultra-specific micro impressions (which SNL's old impression master Dana Carvey pretty much perfected.)

But no one — not even Carvey — can do a Jack Black impersonation as masterfully as comedian Peter Gilroy.

Actual real footage of Jack black pic.twitter.com/F7Wdqi7C8c — Peter Gilroy (@petergilroy) July 4, 2017





You can find these works of art on Gilroy's Twitter, which we demand you follow right this instant.

Jack black just ate a lot of pasta pic.twitter.com/6LIAxxsps6 — Peter Gilroy (@petergilroy) July 9, 2017





He absolutely nails all of Black's idiosyncrasies in the most hilarious way. And the food/waiter theme might be the ultimate way to let them loose.

Jack Black as a waiter pic.twitter.com/Z4sz3eglZJ — Peter Gilroy (@petergilroy) July 9, 2017





We don't know how he does it.















In addition to Jack Black, Peter Gilroy has a couple other hyper specific impressions we're into, such ASMR Owen Wilson:

Owen Wilson ASMR pic.twitter.com/h8015NSZHC — Peter Gilroy (@petergilroy) July 8, 2017





Caitlyn Jenner with a knife:



Caitlyn Jenner has a knife pic.twitter.com/geSVRjYw4W — Peter Gilroy (@petergilroy) July 11, 2017





And a Chris D'Elia-approved Chris D'Elia:









Rock and roll.