This Comedian's Jack Black Impression Is Splitting Our Sides

Here at Digg we love a good impression. Lately we've especially been into ultra-specific micro impressions (which SNL's old impression master Dana Carvey pretty much perfected.)
But no one — not even Carvey — can do a Jack Black impersonation as masterfully as comedian Peter Gilroy.
You can find these works of art on Gilroy's Twitter, which we demand you follow right this instant.
He absolutely nails all of Black's idiosyncrasies in the most hilarious way. And the food/waiter theme might be the ultimate way to let them loose.
We don't know how he does it.
In addition to Jack Black, Peter Gilroy has a couple other hyper specific impressions we're into, such ASMR Owen Wilson:
Caitlyn Jenner with a knife:1
And a Chris D'Elia-approved Chris D'Elia:2
Rock and roll.