'I Think It Tastes Like Butter' Is Only The Ninth Worst Off-Brand Butter Spread Name

An unfortunately named tub of butter substitute got a lot of attention on the internet over the July Fourth weekend for its, well, ridiculous name:
But here's the thing: By our count, I Think It Tastes Like Butter is only the ninth worst name for a butter substitute.
Here are all of the white creamy spreads you buy in a tub with worse names:
Butter It's Not
Is It Butter?
Unbelieveable (Sic) It's Not Butter
The quadruple whammy that is Move Over Butter, You'd Butter Believe It!, Could It Be Butter? and Heavenly Buttery1
And, of course, Haha! You were laboring under the misapprehension that this is "butter" FUCK YOU, IT's MARGARINE2
So there you have it. I Think It Tastes Like Butter comes in ninth.
Butter, by the way, is unranked.
