'I Think It Tastes Like Butter' Is Only The Ninth Worst Off-Brand Butter Spread Name

An unfortunately named tub of butter substitute got a lot of attention on the internet over the July Fourth weekend for its, well, ridiculous name:





But here's the thing: By our count, I Think It Tastes Like Butter is only the ninth worst name for a butter substitute.

Here are all of the white creamy spreads you buy in a tub with worse names:

Butter It's Not

Whenever I see this at the grocery, I read it as "Butter? It's snot!" pic.twitter.com/XRr6UbdInB — FuRyUs (@FuRyUs_) July 4, 2017





Is It Butter?

This one seems to lack confidence pic.twitter.com/TeGe57T05C — Stuart Lamson (@El_Stu) July 4, 2017





Unbelieveable (Sic) It's Not Butter





The quadruple whammy that is Move Over Butter, You'd Butter Believe It!, Could It Be Butter? and Heavenly Buttery

My entire aesthetic is just off-brand I Can't Believe it's not Butter pic.twitter.com/4vqxX1Xh39 — Caroline Crasnick (@ccrasnick) May 18, 2017

And, of course, Haha! You were laboring under the misapprehension that this is "butter" FUCK YOU, IT's MARGARINE

I can't believe it's not butter. I also can't believe my own butter would shitpost me. pic.twitter.com/vOQqlaO35L — Sir Shadilay (@SirShadilay) June 28, 2017





So there you have it. I Think It Tastes Like Butter comes in ninth.

Butter, by the way, is unranked.





[Via Eater and Twitter Moments]​