YA THINK?

'I Think It Tastes Like Butter' Is Only The Ninth Worst Off-Brand Butter Spread Name

An unfortunately named tub of butter substitute got a lot of attention on the internet over the July Fourth weekend for its, well, ridiculous name:

I sure hope so
 


But here's the thing: By our count, I Think It Tastes Like Butter is only the ninth worst name for a butter substitute. 

Here are all of the white creamy spreads you buy in a tub with worse names:

Butter It's Not

 


Is It Butter?

 


Unbelieveable (Sic) It's Not Butter

 


The quadruple whammy that is Move Over Butter, You'd Butter Believe It!, Could It Be Butter? and Heavenly Buttery1

 

And, of course, Haha! You were laboring under the misapprehension that this is "butter" FUCK YOU, IT's MARGARINE2

 


So there you have it. I Think It Tastes Like Butter comes in ninth. 

Butter, by the way, is unranked.


1 That one's definitely the worst of them all, right? It's gotta be.

2 This one almost certainly is not real, but then again, none of these are real, right? Isn't that the whole point of imitation butter, that it's not real? What IS real, anyway?

