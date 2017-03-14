Ten Items You Should Carry With You At All Times

​Sometimes life gets messy. Your tire blows up. Your messenger bag rips on the train. Your strawberry jelly donut bursts all over your white shirt. But with these handy everyday items, at least you’ll be semi-prepared for whatever hits you next.

From a tough-as-nails backpack to a smartphone mount that transitions seamlessly from your car to the slopes, we got your back. (And a napkin for that jelly, too.)

Rips, tears, bears — this Ballistic Backpack is built by military specialists and can withstand pretty much anything.

Buy now: Keep your stuff safe for $99.99 — that’s reduced from $125.

Lightweight and totally wire-free, these 1Voice Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds deliver an immersive listening experience that allows you to multitask without that nuisance of a cord tangling you up. Plus, they use the latest 4.2 Bluetooth technology and provide up to five hours of continuous playtime.

Buy now: Jam out, wire-free — pick these up for $59.99, and save over half off retail price.

Trust us: you won’t need a survival kit when you slip one of these 5-in-1 Survival Flint Fire Starter Bracelets on your wrist. It includes anything you might ever need for a zombie apocal… er, catastrophe. That includes a flint, a scraper, a compass, a whistle and paracord string — all in one compact accessory.



Buy now: All the utilities you need, right on your wrist for $15.99 — that’s 46% off the usual price of $30.

Smartphone mount...GoPro mount...can’t decide? Get two-for-one with the versatile Gekkopod Mobile Smartphone Mount, which delivers shake-free shots and a stable foundation no matter what your needs might be.

Buy now: Get this convenient mount for $19.95 — that’s reduced from $24.95.



In between a rock and a dark space (dad jokes lol)? Get an ultra-bright light with the Nano Torch, a keychain flashlight that doesn’t skimp on some serious lumens.

Buy now: Use it for up to 50,000 hours continuously — pick it up for $14.99, reduced from $19.99.

We love you, Apple, but sometimes it’s like your EarPods/AirPods were made for slipping out of ears. For that reason, we love these Earhoox 2.0 for Apple EarPods & AirPods, which help latch your earbuds in place.

Buy now: Go ahead, whip your hair back and forth — get these Earhoox for $14.99, reduced from $19.98.

Time to live out that totally not-weird James Bond fantasy you have by picking up one of these Morphic M49 Watches. They’re as durable as they are attractive, much like the Sean Connery version of Bond.



Buy now: Perfect for everyday use — get this handsome timepiece for $69.99, or 92% off.

We know, it sounds crazy right? A katana in your pocket will totally katana a hole in your pocket… Last one, promise. No, it’s not full sized, but this handy little pocket knife is shaped like a katana, fits on your keychain, and is great for cutting rope or trimming loose ends.



Buy now: Slice ‘em and dice ‘em for $29.99, 25% off.

Getting antsy while watching March Madness at work? Or just suffering from a general sense of antsiness? These six-sided Stress Blocks are a perfect way to occupy your excess energy so you can focus on the task at hand. Each side has a different mini-game to keep you occupied for hours.

Buy now: Manage your stress better - one Stress Block is $14.99, a full 37% drop in price.

You probably won’t have to kill any vampires, but if you do, these 500-lumen tactical military-grade flashlights will certainly do the trick. They’re also just an incredibly useful thing to have in your car or bag should, heaven forbid, you ever be stranded at night.



Buy now: Find the light in the dark - a 2-pack of these flashlights is 70% off at $29.99.









