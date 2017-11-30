We're All Going To Applebee's When The Apocalypse Starts, And Other Facts

I've actually been to this very Applebee's. It's great. There's a movie theater in the same plaza.

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Applebee's introduces the $1 Long Island Iced Tea, Britain loves the sandwich and the NFL is doomed.

You know, I feel like I say this often here on this dumb weekly news round-up, but: Golly, it's been a week hasn't it? The procession of men who have used their position in life to sexually exploit, harass and exclude women grows longer and longer. A war criminal killed himself in the courtroom with poison as he was sentenced to 20 years in prison. A tax bill in the senate threatens to undermine the foundations of American society. And, as the year comes to a close, it's hard to see any of this getting better in the next.

Late is the hour of our doom, and yet in the final moments a savior appears: Starting in December Applebee's will offer $1 Long Island Iced Teas. What better antidote to our collective malaise that an unholy combination of vodka, gin, rum, tequila, triple sec, sour mix and a splash of coke. All to be had for a single dollar.

Corporations and the wealthy wish to expand their wealth at the expense of the middle class. But at least Applebee's is willing to placate the masses at a price that cannot be beat. And we will oblige them.

[PRNewswire via Eater]

There's this scene in the second season of late-aughts British teen drama "Skins" where Tony, the english equivalent of Luke Ward, boards a train with a bag of sandwiches. A man sits down and asks him what sandwiches he has. Tony has three different kinds — ham and cheese, chicken and egg and cress. Tony gives him the egg and cress sandwich. "Egg and cress!" the man shouts.

It's a deeply odd scene for me, an American. Why would anyone have three different kinds of sandwiches with them? Why would they just give them to a stranger (whether that stranger is a manifestation of their anxieties or otherwise). And a sandwich that's just egg and watercress?

If you, like me, are utterly perplexed and also transfixed by British sandwich culture — don't you just love how they say "some sandwich?" — then you will devour Sam Knight's history of the humble packaged meal.

Two snackble facts to whet your appetite: The packaged sandwich is a $10.8 billion industry in Britain, and it takes, on average, 3.5 minutes to consume a single sandwich.

[The Guardian]

With two brief anecdotes pulled from a single day over the Thanksgiving holiday, Will Leitch makes plain what will be the NFL's undoing — both Trump supporters and leftist fantasy football wonks are starting to tune out. Depending on who you ask, the NFL is not racist enough to appease those who get mad and nude over players kneeling; nor is it progressive enough to fully take responsibility for, nor prevent, the now-very-present threat of CTE.

When we watch sports, at any age, we're living vicariously through those that compete. That, one could argue, is the draw of sports. It's all one big transaction of empathy. And when you see the league that employs those players mistreat and exploit them, well, suddenly it's hard to pay attention to what's happening on the field.

[New York Magazine]

Back in the Good Old Days Of Video Games, you would pay for a game and you would get one Full Video Game Experience. In other words, when a developer shipped a game, they did it with the intent that the experience of that game would be limited to what was on the cartridge, and then later the disc, and then later the digital download. To use an unfortunate comparison, paying for a video game was like paying for a movie. There's a beginning, middle and end to a game and paying the price for that game afforded you the luxury of experiencing that with little interruption. And it was good.

Then came the advent of ballooning production budgets and easy access to an internet connection. Developers could add things to games! Sometimes you would have to pay for them! But that was OK because that add-on content was usually designed to be consumed after you had already exhausted the original game. And it was good, but also slightly annoying if you bought a game months or years after release because you would often be prompted that new downloadable content was available before you even got to play the game proper.

Now, we have supplementary content — perhaps you know this as loot boxes, recently made famous by "Star Wars: Battlefront II" — that's not technically-speaking crucial to the enjoyment of the game, but is sort of always there. Kotaku's Kirk Hamilton argues that this is uniformly bad for video games. They are a blatant cash grab ardently proclaiming they are not a blatant cash grab.

Loot boxes and microtransactions are the annoying sibling sitting in the back of the car with you, wildly gesturing in front of your face while gleefully shouting "I'm not touching you! I'm not touching you!" Eventually, you give in to the taunting and you feel like a sucker.

[Kotaku]