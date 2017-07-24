The Fight For Mosul Illustrated In 82 Seconds

Mosul, Iraq's "second city," played a fundamental role in the rise of ISIS — with Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi announcing the creation of the caliphate from the location after invading it in June 2014. Since then, there has been a steady battle to win back to city that supposedly ended with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's announcement in early July that ISIS was defeated in the city.

Unfortunately, as The Guardian reports, the situation isn't as simple as maps make it seem. Iraqi soldiers are reportedly still searching out and fighting small groups of or lone ISIS fighters throughout the city.

