OH BOY

Trump Threatens 'Fire And Fury Like The World Has Never Seen' Against North Korea

President Donald Trump issued heightened military threats against North Korea in light of a report that North Korea has created a miniature nuclear warhead.

 


The report comes soon after North Korea tested an ICBM that might be able to reach New York or Washington, DC. Just how worried should you actually be about North Korea's nuclear capabilities? Here's an overview.


Meanwhile, as the White House's rhetoric heats up, South Koreans are worried by what they're hearing:

As has long been true, the 10 million residents of greater Seoul are essentially human shields: any attack on Pyongyang by the US would be followed by a barrage of traditional artillery from the DMZ on the South Korean capital, and hundreds of thousands would be killed. But in recent months, the primary worry in South Korea has not been its bizarre and militaristic neighbor to the north; most Koreans are by now long used to living within close firing range of Pyongyang and do not think it will attack unless provoked. What really worries them is that the new US president doesn’t know all this—and is too contemptuous of the State Department to be instructed.

[New York Review Of Books]

