What The Reviews Have To Say About 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage'

​Vin Diesel is a man of many franchises. He's set to return as Groot in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 this summer, he personally acquired the rights to the Riddick character, and he is perhaps best known as Dom Toretto, family patriarch of the Fast & Furious saga. That hasn't stopped him from returning to the early 2000s "xXx" franchise as Xander Cage — despite the fact that Cage was killed off with a line of text in the Ice Cube-lead sequel.

Is the new film worth seeing, or should Xander Cage have stayed dead? Here's what the reviews say:



The Movie Doesn't Stray From Its Absurd Action Roots Even A Little Bit

After sitting out the second installment, Vin Diesel returns as Xander Cage, all-around freelance extreme-sports badass. (And if “extreme sports” seems like a somewhat dated phrase, this movie does nothing to breathe new life into it.) He’s been laying low in the Dominican Republic since the first film, presumed dead and loving it.

[The Wrap]

There’s a large amount of 80s/90s-style action-movie silliness, including a shootout on a plane that’s about to crash, topped off with a freefall stunt that Sir Roger Moore would have been proud of. It’s a film to remind you of a comment from the late Roger Ebert: the XXX films were more Theatre of the Absurd than Action Movie. There’s a very entertaining skateboarding scene in the beginning when Xander hanging on to a moving vehicle, like Michael J Fox at the beginning of Back to the Future.

[The Guardian]





Are There Stunts And Action? Yes, Naturally

“xXx” is all about excess. As in: excess of crazed stunts (watch Vin Diesel ski through a jungle; watch him plummet from a plane without a parachute, and live) and automatic weaponry and massive explosions and slim young beauties in skimpy outfits undulating sinuously to rave-club music.

[The Seattle Times]

It’s an unapologetically stupid and absurd testosterone-fueled action fantasy that earns its keep by providing impressively gonzo stunt work, aggressively silly plotting and a mix of glamorous action stars and esteemed actors clearly having fun in the sandbox.

[Forbes]





Is There Much Of A Script? Not Really

No one’s walking into an extreme-sports spy movie for the plot or characterization — neither of which this film pretends to care about for very long — but not even the grotesquely over-edited action sequences bother to hold up their end of the bargain.

[The Wrap]

However, [the cast] can’t do much to elevate a script from F. Scott Frazier and Rich Wilkes that reads like a series of energy-drink slogans. Diesel still delivers one-liners unconvincingly in his drowsy growl, but it’s hard to blame him when, for instance, Cage inexplicably engages in an impromptu orgy then quips: “The things I do for my country.”

[Toronto Star]





At Best, It's 'As Advertised' — At Worst, It's Too Derivative

Some sage advice is dispensed near the very end of the movie: “Kick some (butt), get the girl and try to look dope while you’re doing it.” Alas, the words of wisdom come too late.

[The Arizona Republic]

I eventually lost track of the bits, scenes, and lines xXx iIi had ripped off wholesale from films as various and sundry as Point Break (v. 1991), Lethal Weapon 3, True Lies, and even Captain America: Civil War.

[NPR]







TL;DR

This film may make an improvement or two over the original, but it doesn't come close to matching the heights of Diesel's career, let alone the grand pantheon of fun action films. Pull a Xander Cage — pretend you're dead so the movie can't find you.





Watch The Trailer



