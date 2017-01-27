What The Reviews Have To Say About 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter'

After 15 years and five movies, the Resident Evil​ franchise — originally adapted from the Resident Evil video games — returns for a sixth and final movie today, appropriately titled Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Milla Jovovich is still leading the charge in The Final Chapter as she's done since 2002's Resident Evil. The films have never been critical darlings, but they've been reliable at the box office — so how does the final installment fare? Here's what the reviews have to say





Jovovich Is Solid, As Always

Jovovich has always been an exception: a seaworthy captain even when the ship she’s helming isn’t. Balletic in her fight scenes and convincing in her post-apocalyptic musings, the actress has kept these movies afloat for a decade and a half.

[TheWrap]





Jovovich, who doesn’t seem to have aged a bit since the series began, anchors the proceedings with her intense charisma and fierce athleticism. Alice remains an unstoppable physical force, capable of quickly dispatching a half-dozen armed bad guys even while hanging upside down, and Jovovich makes it all seem entirely credible

[The Hollywood Reporter]





But She Doesn't Get Much Support From The Supporting Cast

Any chance the actors have of creating legitimate chemistry between the film’s characters, or bringing their own charisma to their roles is extinguished within moments of their introductions. Even Ruby Rose, who has such on screen energy and action prowess that she could have resurrected the whole film, is so underutilized and wasted that you’ll almost feel thankful the actress didn’t waste any more of her time and talent on a character who’s almost as thinly written as some of the prominent CGI monsters Alice fights throughout.

[IGN]





The Franchise's Shtick Is Wearing Thin

Overall, however, the repetitiveness and occasional incoherence of the nonstop action leave the audience exhausted for all the wrong reasons. And it doesn’t help that the special effects — especially during the many, many fiery explosions — often appear at once expensive and unconvincing. Maybe it is time for everyone involved with the franchise to really, truly and absolutely call it a day.

[Variety]





But the blindingly fast cuts and the inflated reprises of the franchise’s greatest hits — the startling undead Dobermans of the first film are back — yield diminishing returns. This is, I think, the weakest picture in the franchise.

[The New York Times] l





And The Frenetic New Editing Style Is An Unwelcome Change

In The Final Chapter, Anderson gets carried away with his fealty to Mad Max: Fury Road, attempting to recapture its distinctive velocity. Anderson employs uncharacteristically frenetic editing, squandering the beauty of his remarkable compositions, resulting in the sort of spatial mishmash that's common of much contemporary action filmmaking.

[Slant]





The action is practically non-stop from beginning to end, but is never remotely exciting due to the Cuisinart-style editing that reduces it all to an incomprehensible, messy blur.

[The Hollywood Reporter]

But If You're A Fan, It Should Still Do The Trick

I nevertheless still found myself enjoying “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” a great deal and while I cannot guarantee that everyone seeing it will feel the same way (those who have never cared for or even seen any of the previous films should probably strike at least one star off my rating), fans of the franchise should get a kick out of it as well.

[RogerEbert.com]





For fans of “Resident Evil,” I believe this final film will not disappoint.

[Chicago Sun-Times]





TL;DR

If you've seen Resident Evil 1-5, go get your ticket. If not, save that cash.





