North Korea Tests A Missile That Might Be Able To Reach New York And DC — How Worried Should We Be?

On Friday morning, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that North Korea had fired another missile that landed off of Japan's coast, adding to alarm caused by North Korea's first intercontinental missile launch earlier in July.

The US is clearly taking the launches seriously, with Trump tweeting weekly about the country and the military installing a THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea, the most obvious target and victim of North Korea's aggression. Despite the tests, there's been no real damage from North Korea's missile tests, only threats. So, how big of a danger is North Korea really? Here's what you need to know.

A History Of Threats

Since Kim Il Sung's death, North Korea has had a long history of making threats that end nowhere. In 1994, a North Korean negotiator said North Korea would turn South Korea into "a sea of fire," a threat that was repeated in 2011.

In 2012, North Korea threatened South Korean media, saying it would initiate a "merciless sacred war."

In 2013, North Korea issued an onslaught of threats after sanctions over nuclear testing, saying it was ready for "all-out war" and that it would "annihilate the US and imperialist aggressors."

None of these threats materialized. But North Korea does have weapons capabilities and has acted before. In 2010, it struck a South Korean island and killed two soldiers. South Korea alleges that North Korea also sunk a 1,200-ton navy vessel that same year, killing 46.

So what if North Korea attempts to launch a nuclear weapon? Do they have the capabilities they claim?

North Korea's Nuclear Capabilities

In 1994 North Korea entered into the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). But in 2002 US officials found that North Korea was running a secret nuclear weapons program. A year later the hermit kingdom left the NPT. In 2007, North Korea claimed to have destroyed their nuclear sites in exchange for international aide, but in 2009, North Korea announced that it had completed a nuclear test.

In 2010, a Stanford researcher confirmed that North Korea had created another nuclear enrichment facility, a finding later backed up by US intelligence. Since then, North Korea has claimed that it has conducted at least 5 nuclear tests, along with its missile tests. The tests had mixed success according to independent observers, with its most recent being deemed surprisingly powerful.

Analysts believe that North Korea has the capability to produce 330 pounds of enriched uranium per year. That is enough for six nuclear weapons per year. In total, it's estimated that North Korea may have over 20 nuclear bombs. The test that occurred in 2016 registered a 5.3 in magnitude, with an explosion of about 10 kilotons — comparable to the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The most powerful nuclear bomb ever made, Russia's Tsar bomb, produced a yield of 50 megatons — equivalent to about 3,800 Hiroshima bombs.

Can They Hit Us?

The missile fired Friday travelled for 45 minutes, according to Japan's intelligence. This is further than any missile that North Korea has tested before.

Jeffery Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies told Vox that he estimates the missile could travel 6,200 miles, reaching New York or DC. It was estimated that the missile launched earlier this month could reach Alaska, illustrating impressive progress over a short amount of time.

While The Pentagon recently predicted that North Korea will have a fully functioning Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by 2018, it has not been confirmed that North Korea has two key technologies needed for intercontinental strikes: A miniaturized nuclear warhead (which North Korea claims it has) and atmospheric reentry technology, allowing the missile to actually reenter the atmosphere and hit its target. The Pentagon estimates that these developments could come as soon as in two years.

Deterrence

So, it doesn't look like North Korea could hit us with a fully functioning nuclear missile today, but they're on track to be able to do so soon. But would North Korea ever press the big red button?

International relations experts and our global nuclear programs rely on the concept of deterrence, that a stockpile of nuclear weapons and heavy military capabilities will deter an attack for fear of retaliation. From a rational perspective, the idea makes sense: A state with fewer and worse capabilities wouldn't attack one with stronger and larger once because they'd simply be annihilated.

Applying that theory, North Korea is very unlikely to actually attack the US or any other country with its weapons any time soon. Of all the countries with nuclear weapons, North Korea has the fewest. The US has an estimated stockpile of 6,800 nuclear weapons, featuring incredibly advanced technology. From a the perspective of raw power, it would be unwise for North Korea to attack the US or its allies (including South Korea and Japan).

Frank Jannuzi, former policy director of East Asian and Pacific affairs for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tells PRI that the actual risk of an attack would be very low:

I think that under most circumstances, even now, when they are frankly already under economic sanctions and military pressure, North Korea will not be suicidal...North Korea will not attack the United States, knowing that it would seal its own destruction. Deterrence works.



He notes that the only way he sees an attack unfolding is if North Korea saw the legitimate threat of attack from the US:

The only exception to that... is one where Kim Jong-un might determine that the United States was about to launch an attack designed to kill him and overthrow his government.



President Trump has said that he is considering "severe things" over North Korea's actions, but said "that doesn't mean we're going to do them." UN ambassador Nikki Haley invoked America's military force, saying "One of our capabilities lies with our considerable military forces. We will use them, if we must, but we prefer not to have to go in that direction."

A telling mark of the uncertainty of whether or not Trump would strike against North Korea is that certain employees of The Pentagon reportedly thought Trump was announcing war against North Korea earlier this weak, when Trump was really announcing his ban of transgender service members.

What If They Fired A Missile?

If North Korea did actually have the capability and willingness to strike, the US still has defense mechanisms against an attack. A $40 billion missile defense system, a legacy of Ronald Reagan's Star Wars Program, relies on sensors in 15 time zones to detect a missile. According to Financial Times, the US would have 30 minutes to launch one of 36 interceptors, which are meant to collide with and detonate the missile in flight.

Tests of the old system are mixed, with 8 out of 19 failing since 1999. A recent test of the redesigned in-flight components of system, however, "performed flawlessly" according to the program's director Norm Tew of Boeing.

If We Get Hit

As outlined above, the chances are slim of North Korea striking the US in the near future, but what if they could and they did? According to NukeMap, a nuclear bomb simulator, a strike with the power from North Korea's most recent nuclear test would certainly have devastating consequences. Hitting lower Manhattan, the bomb would have a blast radius of 4.48 miles, killing an estimated 181,770 people.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f1bd3d954c7e497ab6a21bd6b5c2c13a_6e4e9e57525240d28592069e4932c5b2_1_post.png" alt="" />



