Is The New 'Rings' Movie Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

A remake of the Japanese film "Ringu," 2002's "The Ring" was a smash horror hit that paved the way for its own 2005 sequel and countless imitators and wannabes.

Now, 12 years after "The Ring Two," can "Rings" still make us shiver at the sound of a spooky voice whispering the words "seven days"? Here's what the reviews have say:

Everything Feels Like An Outdated Rehash...

It is pretty much all stuff that we have seen before, despite the superficial attempts to move the material into the age of smartphones and social media.

[RogerEbert]





...Except For The Technology (Which Hasn't Really Kept Pace With The Real World). And It Feels Dumb.

'Rings' is just a blah generic ghost story that’s half-heartedly built around the premise of a videotape that kills. It’s now the file-share that kills.

[Variety]





But only at the very beginning (in-flight, seat-back TV sets) and very end (I won't spoil) of the movie is new media a major factor; with a couple of minor tweaks, the rest of the movie could have been made a decade ago.

[Forbes]





And It's Just Not Scary Like The 2002 Move Was...

The Internet is a scary place and we’re currently in the midst of a worldwide troll coup of power, but it’s only scary to the mind. There’s nothing physically eerie about clicking a link or dragging a file image to a video player.

[Collider]





At least 70% of the movie’s scares are either fake-outs or nonsensical stings, with spirits haphazardly manifesting whenever the studio calls for another shrieking blast of strings to rattle the audience into thinking that’s what horror movies are supposed to do.

[Consequence of Sound]





The Cast Is Bad, And Naomi Watts Is Sorely Missed

While Naomi Watts was able to sell the silliness with her undeniable acting talent, the young stars here are not up to that task; pros like [Johnny] Galecki and [Vincent] D’Onofrio go through their paces with the minimum amount of effort required to earn their paychecks.

[RogerEbert]





'Rings' somehow wastes Vincent D’Onfrio’s presence.

[Collider]





And You Won't Care About The Characters Because The Script Doesn't Really Ask You To

Filmmaker F. Javier Gutiérrez really doesn't have a lot to work with beyond a flimsy story, weak script and characters you'll have a hard time caring about.

[NY Daily News]





From the second you meet the main characters in 'Rings,' it’s obvious there’s little about them that will get you to care what happens to them.

[Film Journal International]





TL;DR:

It's not scary. It's not thrilling. It's not memorable. Hopefully, this will be the last "Ring" sequel for at least another 12 years.





