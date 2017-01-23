What The Reviews Are Saying About The New 'Resident Evil' Game

The Resident Evil series has been around for 20 years now — a long time for any video game franchise. Six loosely-related action movies, a few misguided spin-off games, and some less-than-stellar main installments have all tested the patience of fans who expect tense, terrifying survival-horror from Resident Evil. Will those fans get lucky with number 7?

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, which is available on January 24th, is the first main-series game to adopt a first-person perspective — on the PlayStation 4, the whole game can be played in VR. Is the change welcome, and will the game scare the shit out of you like its best predecessors? Here's what the reviews say:

Newcomers Don't Need A Saga Synopsis To Enjoy The Creepiness



Capcom doesn't require a degree in Resident Evil lore to jump into Resident Evil 7, but there are echoes of the series' history within it. Dulvey, Louisiana, isn't Raccoon City, but as with the first Resident Evil, RE7 takes place in and around a single large house. A huge portion of the game's 10 to 12 hours is devoted to exploring the Baker residence — and not just exploring it, but really getting to know it.

If classic Resident Evil games were rooted in the zombie films of George A. Romero, this is Resident Evil in the tradition of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, with all the gruesome image ry, dilapidated old shacks, and cannibalistic horrors that come with it.

The protagonist arrives from nowhere in particular, a gradually weaponized cipher in search of his missing lover. What he finds instead is a cult. But unlike Resident Evil 4‘s Cthulian mobs, everything here has been distilled to a lunatic family with the predilections of the Jigsaw Killer in Saw.

The Move To First-Person Controls Definitely Rolls In Different Influences

The shift to a first-person perspective, combined with a relatively slow pace, gives a feeling reminiscent of narrative-focused indie games like Firewatch and Gone Home. Early on you’re mostly wandering around and looking at things. It’s very different from the fast-paced recent entries in the series — but that feeling doesn’t last long.

[The Verge]





The first-person perspective and lumbering character movement evoke F.E.A.R. and Condemned (narrative designer Richard Pearsey's credits include two of the former's expansion packs), while the dreadfully greasy and emaciated art direction calls to mind the Amnesia series and Resi's ancient rival, Silent Hill.

[Eurogamer]





The Gameplay Is Back To Relying On Scares, Scarcity, And Running The Fuck Away

Resident Evil 7’s gameplay is very classic Resident Evil. The player progresses by wandering around large, interconnected locations, gathering objects that open new areas as they explore. There are doors with snakes on them, and a matching key is needed to unlock them. Keycard door require a keycard. It’s simple, familiar stuff, and it is all about traversing the same areas over and over again.

[Paste]





This doesn’t play like a first-person shooter, it plays like a Resident Evil game that happens to be in first-person. Ammo is sparse, so you’ll have to make tough decisions regarding when to use it. When I decided to bring the guns out, I kicked myself for every missed shot.

[Giant Bomb]





Unfortunately, The Boss Fights Stick To Old Routines

RE7 does fall prey to one of the series' long-running weaknesses. Resident Evil 7 only contains a handful of bosses, but they're by far the worst part of the game. These encounters break the otherwise perfect tension and pacing of the rest of the experience. You are by necessity given tons of ammo and healing items in the lead-up to each boss fight, because these bigger enemies are invariably bullet sponges, sucking dry whole clips from your gun before finally falling.

[Polygon]





It Looks Pretty Good But There Are Some Notable Rough Spots

RE7 has been built in a new, internally developed 3D engine, and it struggles to render convincing foliage and organic textures, so the sunny, outdoor scenes look remarkably last-gen. But this isn't Super Mario Sunshine here. Before long, the doors slam, the lights go out, and the terror begins. That's when Capcom's new RE Engine flexes its muscles to great effect. The game's slimy, bloody, and shimmering elements look convincingly terrifying, and lighting systems do well to set off the game's creepiest corridors. (Sadly, RE Engine has occasional issues with blurry placeholder textures hanging around for too long, which will look familiar to anyone who ever played an Unreal Engine 3 game.)

[Ars Technica]





If You Can Play With PlayStation VR, It's Well Worth Your Time

Fundamentally, the content remains the same, but the way you experience that content certainly differs. Overall, VR works well: the graphics hold up, aiming feels intuitive (especially since you can partially aim simply by turning your head), and horror just generally feels more real and immediate when it occupies your entire field of view.

[Gamespot]





During those Amnesia moments where I was hiding behind a crate or a corner, I found myself slowly peering out to see if my pursuer was heading my way. These moments can raise your heart rate when playing on a television, but the fear is more palpable when you’re physically tilting your head around the corner instead of strafing with an analog stick.

[Giant Bomb]





TL;DR

Resident Evil 7 has earned the highest praise the series has seen in over a decade. It's not a nostalgic throwback nor is it a complete reinvention. Really, Resident Evil 7 just knows what it's here to do: throw terrifying enemies at you and give precious few ways to fight back.





