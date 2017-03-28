Is Microsoft Finally Winning Its Battle To Stay Relevant?

Oh, Microsoft. In the middle of a crowd of cool kids like Google, Snapchat and Apple, it's kind of like a dad standing in line at the new drip coffee spot that just opened. He might not have the tattoo sleeve or the high fade with loose pompadour. But he's definitely still in line to get a cold brew too, dammit — and you shouldn't count him out. No matter what anyone tells you knowing how to use Microsoft Office is still an essential, Excel even more so.

There's have been multiple bouts of speculation about Microsoft's ability to rebound after a few market flounders. It might have been less noticeable if those flops hadn't come from an industry giant that dominated the world of tech (all hail Bill Gates) for a solid ten years. What happened? Well, Apple happened. And Google. And Facebook. To extend the coffee shop analogy a bit more: it's not just that the cool kids came into the old diner and upended everything. It's that the diner was edged out by raising rental costs, was sold to bougie coffee chain with $10 cold-press juices, and all your dad did was put on the bomber jacket your sister got him from Zara .





Technology became increasingly mobile, more dynamic — and innovation became more instrumental than ever. That's something that hasn't changed since the shift to cloud technologies happened around 2011-2012. And in 2012, Microsoft also hit their bottom: for the first time, the company posted a quarterly loss. So how did Microsoft manage to bounce back?

They changed everything. Microsoft hired a new CEO, Satya Nadella, who completely changed their focus to better address the needs of markets they just weren't reaching in the past. He rebooted their cloud business, and even reduced their dependency on Windows. His switch to a cloud first, mobile first strategy that totally revitalized Microsoft - and even better, brought back profits.

Microsoft is even competing with some of the most innovative youngins out there: for example, their match-up to Slack's chat technology, called Microsoft Teams. Can we say that this kind of head-to-head innovation challenge would have happened four years ago? Probably not. But it looks like dad is here, and he's here to dunk on you at least twice.



Microsoft not only battled its way to relevancy, it won. And the overwhelming consensus is that Microsoft products are still extremely beneficial to know in the workplace.

