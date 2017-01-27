What The Reviews Have To Say About Matthew McConaughey's Rags To Riches Story 'Gold'

Matthew McConaughey certainly likes to take on challenging roles. His latest is in Gold, directed by Stephen Gaghan (Syriana). As Kenny Wells, a down-on-his-luck prospector, McConaughey embraces pudginess and a receding hairline — but is the challenge worth the outcome?

Bryce Dallas Howard plays Kay, Wells' partner whose watch he dramatically pawns to take one last shot at success. Wells, Kay, and Well's new gold mining partner Michael Acosta (Édgar Ramírez) are all in for the nasty surprises that accompany sudden (and questionably acquired) wealth. Is Gold worth a watch or is it just a "transformative role" movie panning for praise? Here's what the reviews say:

​Its Loose Basis In Obscure Real Events Is An Odd Choice

Taking its plotline cues from a 1997 mining scandal involving Canadian outfit Bre-X, the feature relocates the home-company action from Calgary to Reno, aka “the biggest little city in the world” and a setting that perfectly underscores the gambler impulse that defines the main character. It’s also a town where streets are named after Wells’ family, whose Washoe Mining Corporation has been a leading local business since his grandfather founded it.

You’re likely unfamiliar with the Bre-X mining scandal of the 1990s. Gold is counting on that. Like A Beautiful Mind, it’s built itself wholly around a big twist, despite being based on real events which anyone could look up.

Despite The Name, 'Gold' Is Less About Greed And More About Desperation

At first, their dig deep down the river seems futile, and Kenny comes close to dying of malaria. But then they strike it rich, leading to interest from Wall Street and untold riches all around. That “mo’ problems” come next should be no surprise, but how “Gold” unfolds — and how what seemed like a celebration of wealth and exploitation retroactively becomes bitingly satirical — makes for captivating viewing.

One minute he’s ringing the Stock Exchange’s opening bell, and the next, he’s so desperate to save his company that he’s staring an Indonesian tiger in the face — this is just the kind of movie that would’ve been perfect for Tony Scott.

Matthew McConaughey Is Engaging Even If The Script Isn't

McConaughey, meanwhile, swans around, indulging a series of rants and raves about various financial offers for his company and/or personal slights contained therein. Wells’ self-satisfaction derives less from wealth than the knowledge that he might be considered a truly excellent miner (a strange notion, but the actor sells it). It turns out that he can adapt to both the hubris of great success and the sloppiness of bottoming out with equally alarming speed, and he gets plenty of opportunities to do both.

As unfocused and severely underwritten as it may be, his story at least feels cohesive because it never prioritizes the hedonistic pleasures of spending money over the ineffable satisfaction of having it — it never loses sight of how wealth can be its own reward for someone who just wants people to feel like he earned it.

The Rest Of The Cast Is There... Obscured By McConaughey's Potbelly

Ramirez’s character Michael Acosta is based on a Filipino geologist Michael de Guzman; this casting choice of Venezuelan Ramirez to represent a Filipino figure smacks more of laziness in looking at surnames than deliberate race-blindness, but still isn’t good[...] On the plus side, Bryce Dallas Howard is at her best as Kenny’s long-suffering girlfriend, and Stacy Keach once again nails his role as the Ominous Businessman. But it’s the McConaughey show first and foremost, and while he made clear in the post-screening Q&A that it’s very much the movie he wants to see (he also produced), it is not the one most people are going to want to see him in.

Ultimately It Seems Like There's No Rich Vein In 'Gold'

Turning McConaughey into a wreck through makeup and lighting is not an adequate substitute for character development. But it underscores something that the film gets right — the fact that underneath many pretty surfaces is ugliness.

Stephen Gaghan’s new film is an admixture of the capitalist nihilism from The Wolf of Wall Street and the cheap-suit true crime of American Hustle. On paper the elements are there, but unfortunately the alchemy fails. This year’s earlier picture War Dogs, already something of a formulaic copy, comes off looking like quite the jewel by comparison.

TL;DR

Over time, “Gold” becomes nothing more than a masterclass in watching a great actor try to build a fortune out of dirt, McConaughey — a man so inherently watchable that his affect alone elevated a series of car commercials into a meme — silting every line with enough vocal fry that the words almost seem to be hiding something under the surface.

