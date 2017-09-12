DEVASTATION

Hurricane Irma Turned Entire Caribbean Islands Brown

​While Irma wreaked havoc on Florida, it's most long lasting effects may be felt in the tiny Caribbean islands it ripped through, where huge swaths of infrastructure were destroyed.

The damage isn't just visible on the groundNASA satellites captured a drastic change in the appearance of the islands from space, as the floodwaters, debris and salt spray turned the previously verdant islands brown. Here's what the US Virgin Islands looked like before and after:

 

A close-up of Virgin Gorda island (in the top right of the above image). 

 

And a closeup of Antigua and Barbuda — Barbuda bore the full brunt of Irma, while Antigua avoided the strongest part of the storm: 

 


Want to donate to the Irma relief efforts? Check out our guide on the best organizations to donate to. 

[NASA Earth Observatory]

