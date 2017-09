SO FLAT-PACKED ONLY YOU CAN SEE IT

​According to reviewers, there aren't many good reasons to upgrade to an iPhone 8 from an iPhone 7, but the increased processing power behind Apple's ARKit might be an exception. CNET's Scott Stein got the chance to play around with IKEA's AR app and it looks very smooth and, if you were to actually use it in your apartment or home, pretty darn useful:

Excuse me, I’m just laying out IKEA furniture on a subway platform #ARKit #iphone8plus pic.twitter.com/lECKVB4VQi — Scott Stein (@jetscott) September 19, 2017





[Via Twitter]