Apps Are Killing Your Phone, And Other Facts

This week: iOS 11 did not ruin your phone, Saturn is a sad planet and nine years of commuting to work.

In technology's inevitable march towards powerful, faster and more efficient devices is the inevitability that some will be left behind. Those who have owned any sort of computer for an extended period of time might notice that it doesn't run as well as the day you first bought it. Such is the nature of entropy, but as Wired's Brian Barrett points out, there's nothing physically degrading with your machine.

This might sound obvious to some, but as the months and years drag on, the burdens that newer software places on aging hardware increases. While Apple isn't, literally, implementing planned obsolesce in your iPhone — there is no timed killswitch making your phone suck once it's time for an upgrade — the nature of software development acts as a kind of "soft" planned obsolesce.

The apps get more complex, more resource intensive and so your phone slows down, the battery drains faster and suddenly you're starved for storage space. Never has it been in the nature of computers to stay relevant for years at at time. Is it anti-consumerist? I suppose that all depends on how much you love that new gadget feeling.

Think about the planets for a second. Think about them all. Now think about Saturn. What comes to mind? Rings? Yeah, definitely. Ah, it's big, right? For sure. That's pretty much it? Not exactly.

For The Outline, Sam Kriss lays out the history of Saturn's relationship with humanity, and hoo boy do we just hate this ringed giant. What is now seen as an otherworldly planet in our solar system — it's rings a preview of what else may be out there — was feared for its otherness. People saw it unnatural, a manifestation of evil.

Thanks to science, and humanity's penchant for knowing things, we now know that Saturn is merely a mass of gas and rock. It, the astronomers say, cannot bear any ill-will. For a brief moment we felt a small amount of animosity when Cassini made its final plunge into Saturn's atmosphere. But to many it's still just this thing that's flying through the void with us.

Kriss, rightly, argues that there's something to be said for going back to an era when the planets represented more than just collections of mass to be quantified. Astrology may be nonsense, but the catharsis from damning celestial bodies for your misfortune is real.

Fast Company's Katharine Schwab highlights what might be the most relatable photography project in recent memory: Peter Funch photographing people commuting to work over the course of nine years.

One would expect to see the toll of going to work for the better part of a decade on the faces of Funch's subjects but... they barely change at all. In fact, the only constant seems to be the faces of exhaustion and dread — a Mona Lisa smile of "What fresh hell awaits me once I arrive at my desk."

My mom has this funny way of saying "Well, life sucks and then you die." A depressing sentiment any way you look at it, but somehow when she says it there's a small glimmer of hope — that our collective shit-eating some how softens the blow of whatever particular crummy moment of your life you have to slog through. Funch's photos of people going into work have a similar effect. Flip through images of enough low-grade human misery and your own seems a little easier to swallow.

Chances are you're reading this on a Friday. Maybe you're reading it to kill time before it's OK to shove off for the weekend. It's something that's informative enough (I hope) that no one is going to knock you for taking a few minutes to read, but it's also definitely not work. Which: I get it. I've been there. Let me say thank you for sitting here and reading my words. Some weeks, while writing this round-up, it feels like I'm just sort of spouting off into the void. But if you're here, now, reading these words: Thank you.

With that said, if you're looking to kill time, you should check out Universal Paperclips. It is a game you can play on your browser and it is a thousand times more compelling than anything I could ever write. Open it in a new tab now. Kill the rest of your Friday watching numbers the numbers tick up. There are so few times in life when the numbers tick up and up and up and everything you do only makes them tick up faster.

After a week like this, you deserve to watch the numbers tick up.

