This Incredible Interactive Documentary Reveals The Mathematical Grandeur Of Viruses

Every day on the New York City subway I see Zika virus PSAs — travel warnings, advice for pregnant people, etc. They're cartoony ads, quite at odds with the epidemic doom-and-gloom of last year. In Brazil, the panic over Zika has somewhat abated, and perhaps it's just my slice of the internet, but climate change anxiety seems to have usurped virus concerns as the current buzz (though maybe it should be both).

Here's an alternative: instead of worrying yourself sick over viruses, take a little time to marvel at them. Viruses are mathematical wonders, and thanks to computational biologist Hamish Todd, there's a new, utterly engrossing way to learn about them.





Todd's the creator of "Virus, the Beauty of the Beast," an interactive online documentary that guides viewers through the rules of geometry that define the protein structures of most viruses. It's stylish and super-informative, and it even runs pretty well in Google Chrome.

Illustrated slides by Sheree Walker accompany Todd's narration throughout the documentary, cleverly synchronized alongside a YouTube video. These slides exist outside the video format because they're spaced between interactive 3D virus demos.

At first, you're only able to spin the virus models around, allowing you to appreciate their symmetrical structures. The documentary really lights your brain up when Todd lets you unfold the geometry of these viruses, giving you control over the patterns and individual vertices that define the 3D shapes the viruses replicate themselves as. There are chapters on Zika, HIV, Erythrovirus and Hepatitis A versus B, each with unique interactive demos.

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/a1befc37a4f24775a4815dcc03789d37_8523e9501de2453f9fd964e3e9ded58c_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

It's fascinating, it'll take about a half hour of your time (or longer, if you get caught up in tweaking your viruses) and you'll learn a ton about pathology, mathematics, origami, art and architecture. By the time Todd's done speaking you'll be convinced that viruses truly are beautiful.

Well, you'll at least feel that way until your next cold.





[Virus, the Beauty of the Beast]