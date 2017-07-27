GOOD BASE RUNNING OR BAD FIELDING?

Minor Leaguer Hits An Inside-The-Park Grand Slam, Thanks To A Clever Slide Into Home

​Now here's something you don't see every day. Lehigh Valley IronPigs' shortstop JP Crawford drilled a ball into center-field, driving in three runners before finishing off the grand slam with a clever slide to avoid the catcher's tag: 

 

[Via Twitter]

