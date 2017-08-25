Is 'Ingrid Goes West' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Aubrey Plaza is best known as April Ludgate, the amusingly-disengaged secretary from "Parks and Recreation." In "Ingrid Goes West," Plaza plays a character who cares too much. This stalker movie for the Instagram age is the directorial debut for Matt Spicer and features Elizabeth Olsen ("Age of Ultron") and O'Shea Jackson Jr. ("Straight Outta Compton"). Would you "like" this film or scroll past it? Here's what the reviews have to say:





'Ingrid Goes West' Is About Online Obsession Gone IRL

[Most] of us know better than to put too much stock in social media. Not Ingrid. In the opening scene, she follows her “friend” Charlotte’s wedding via Instagram, liking all her photos, then storms in with a can of pepper spray to assault the bride for failing to include her on the invite list. (Later, we learn that they were never friends at all. Ingrid simply read too much into a sympathetic comment the woman was kind enough to leave on one of her posts.)



[Variety]

So when she targets another social-media star, Taylor Sloane, a photographer played by Elizabeth Olsen, and promptly cashes in her inheritance and moves to Los Angeles with a bag of bills to be close to Taylor, we know it’s not going to end well.



[The Wrap]





In Ways Good And Bad, Spicer Resists The Urge To Imitate Past Stalker Movies

To Spicer’s credit, his film avoids the temptation to become “Single White Female” with a cell phone. That’s been done, and the first-time director (working from a script he co-wrote with David Branson Smith) has more ambitious, more skewered, more unwieldy ideas on his mind. Inviting too many comparisons for such a singularly modern satire should, “Ingrid Goes West” feels more like a millennial riff on “The King of Comedy” than it does anything else, the film is at its best when mocking us for how we’ve taken incredible technology and used it to make commercials for our own lives.



[IndieWire]

Spicer and Branson Smith’s script adeptly sets the scene for some classic comedy of embarrassment and then sets things in motion smoothly, but as whirlwinds are reaped and revelations tumble out, a not-in-a-good-way sourness emerges that makes the last act more unpleasant than perhaps the filmmakers intended.



[The Hollywood Reporter]







Aubrey Plaza Makes The Most Of This Creepy Character

[It’s] the impeccable comic timing of Plaza — who served as one of the film’s producers and main creative forces, lending extra credibility to its women-driven story — and Olsen that really makes Ingrid Goes West fly. A scene in which Olsen and Plaza sing Kaycee and Jojo’s 1997 hit “All My Life” — and the way Ingrid’s face telegraphs that she’s taking this song much differently than breezy Taylor — is wince-worthy comic gold.



[Vox]

Plaza is incredible in the lead role as Ingrid. She could have easily just gone super weird or broad with the character, offering up some laughs but little insight. Instead, Plaza wholly inhabits this mentally unstable woman but also layers the performance with shades of sadness and empathy, which go a long way toward making Ingrid watchable as she immerses herself into increasingly questionable actions.



[Collider]

Nobody plays ambivalence better, and yet, Plaza allows herself to seem vulnerable here. It’s just the thing “Ingrid Goes West” needs to cut through that thick-skin ironic veneer of contemporary Hollywood comedy.



[Variety]









O'Shea Jackson Jr.'s Character Is A Relatable Delight

His comic timing and easy manner contrasted with Ingrid’s self-conscious weirdness provides a much-needed grounding to the story’s occasional kookiness.



[Vox]

Even as a borderline-pathetic aspiring screenwriter with an unhealthy Batman obsession, Jackson manages to be the audience surrogate, simply by his ability to define coolness on his own terms. When he and Ingrid strike up a romantic relationship (out of necessity, but also out of all-consuming loneliness), it’s hard to get what he sees in her — the film wants us to think he’s a sex-starved nerd, but he’s so much more appealing than anyone in this movie that we never quite buy it.

[Vulture]





Though Entertaining, The Film Muddies Its Messages About Millennials

In the end, Ingrid Goes West feels like it started with something really pointed to say about what it means to be a young woman trying to find her identity in a monetized grid of idealism and positivity — something more nuanced than a doomsaying Black Mirror episode and more informed by characters than technology. It gets halfway there, but hates all of its characters too much to bend them into unexpected positions. Still, I can’t say it’s unrealistic, having certainly gone out for a cold-pressed juice with an Ingrid or two in my day.

[Vulture]

Just like its millennial protagonists, low-budget dark comedy Ingrid Goes West wants it every way, all the time. It’s both a satire of social-media manners and mores, and one big product placement for Instagram and the like.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

There’s an interesting subtext at play in “Ingrid Goes West” in that Taylor’s job as a “lifestyle guru,” in which she is paid to promote products to her Instagram followers, is not that distinctly different from Ingrid’s obsessive personality. In other words, a lot of us have a little bit of Ingrid in us, mimicking the habits of people we admire, from fashion to food to every lifestyle choice. This could have made for a scathing, pitch-black comedy, especially as set up by that opening scene, but Spicer never goes there. “Ingrid Goes West” is a depressingly predictable movie, which is a problem when it’s about an essentially unhinged woman.



[RogerEbert.com]





TL;DR

“Ingrid Goes West” is colorful and flippant enough that it can survive a lot of its more senseless developments, but the movie never digs beneath the most obvious layers of its L.A. stereotypes.



[IndieWire]







