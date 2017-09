'THIS GIRL DIDN'T DEFEAT ME IN ANY DEBATE'

Earlier this week, a clip surfaced on Twitter showing InfoWars reporter Owen Shroyer ​getting called a "fucking idiot" by a teen. The clip has gone viral, and Shroyer appears to be, uh, displeased:

Owen Shroyer wants everyone to know that "vitriolic, petulant child" who called Infowars f-ing idiots "didn't defeat me in any debate" pic.twitter.com/E1LW3okoj1 — Timothy Johnson (@timothywjohnson) September 8, 2017

Owen, it's okay. We all get owned sometimes.





[Via Timothy Johnson]