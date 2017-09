​InfoWars, Alex Jones' conspiracy theory and testosterone pill clearinghouse, is bad. Even the teens know it's bad, and this very good teen let an InfoWars reporter hear about it with some adult language:

Kids telling Infowars they're fucking idiots is my favorite kind of content pic.twitter.com/dRneam1BWm — Wild Geerters (@classiclib3ral) September 7, 2017

To be fair, the reporter also thought this girl was a boy, so he probably is just an idiot.