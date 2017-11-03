Here's What 108 Years Worth Of Repaving On Indianapolis Motor Speedway's Track Looks Like

​Last week, maintenance on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway yielded this core sample of the world famous race track, and a close look at it reveals a lot about its history:

.@IMS history is mesmerizing. Track work 2Day included core samples & brick at bottom of this core was laid 108 years ago almost to the day! pic.twitter.com/euek21wawl — J. Douglas Boles (@jdouglas4) October 27, 2017





There are a couple of cool things about this old hunk of road. First of all, it's fun to think about the insane amount of tires that have ripped over it through the ages.

Second, it's pretty eye opening to see how high this thing stands. Maintenance on the IMS usually consists of repaving rather than ripping up old track. And since the speedway has been repaved eight times in the last 108 years, it's gotten pretty dang tall.

Here's a better look at IMS president J. Douglas Boles' photo:



<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/d568e684b02c4de691ec8aa4425cd511_6c2947818cbf4ea09e28761201f66958_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





