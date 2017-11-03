TRACKS ON TRACKS ON TRACKS

Here's What 108 Years Worth Of Repaving On Indianapolis Motor Speedway's Track Looks Like

​Last week, maintenance on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway yielded this core sample of the world famous race track, and a close look at it reveals a lot about its history:

 


There are a couple of cool things about this old hunk of road. First of all, it's fun to think about the insane amount of tires that have ripped over it through the ages. 

Second, it's pretty eye opening to see how high this thing stands. Maintenance on the IMS usually consists of repaving rather than ripping up old track. And since the speedway has been repaved eight times in the last 108 years, it's gotten pretty dang tall.

Here's a better look at IMS president J. Douglas Boles' photo:

 J. Douglas Boles


[Via Jalopnik]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals

The Best Long Reads