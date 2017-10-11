Texas Democrat Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump

SECOND CONGRESSMEN TO DO SO

.@RepAlGreen gives notice of intent to offer "Articles of Impeachment against Donald J. Trump – President of the United States of America" pic.twitter.com/LeKFX6X5Pq — CSPAN (@cspan) October 11, 2017

Representative Al Green of Texas introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump Wednesday, arguing that Trump is "race baiting," "fueling an alt-right hate machine" and inciting "bigotry." Green cited Trump's attacks on NFL football players, his accusations of wiretapping against President Obama, his response to Charlottesville and his moves against transgender servicepeople.

It's unclear whether Green will force a full House vote on the articles, but in the Republican-controlled House formal impeachment is a longshot.

In September, Green condemned Trump's attacks on football players protesting the national anthem, and argued that Trump need not be convicted of a crime to be impeached. Green first called for Trump's impeachment in May.

In July, Representative Brad Sherman of California introduced articles of impeachment against Trump, arguing that Trump obstructed justice when he fired James Comey as FBI chief. Green worked alongside Sherman to introduce those filings.









