This Immersive Training Will Help You Break Into The IT Industry

Welcome to the world of technology in the Year Of Our Lorde 2017: robots that predict your every desire, full on conversations you can hold with your smartphone, lights you can program in your house and self-driving cars. But in a world where innovation gets almost swirlingly ridiculous, there's gotta be some sort of anchor, right? Some sort of baseline stronghold for how things should operate and function?

You'd be correct. Welcome to IT. It's the backend, the foundational knowledge that supports the glitter of fancy products. And with this Ultimate CompTIA+ Lifetime Certification Bundle, you'll not only grow your knowledge of essential programs and concepts for a career in IT, you'll get some much-needed test prep to pass eight of the most respected IT exams in the industry. Yep, you heard us right: eight.

Here's what the bundle includes:

This CompTIA A+ Study Guide

This is the study guide you need to pass the CompTIA A+ 220-901 and 220-902 certification exams, focusing on the fundamentals of computer technology, hardware, installing and configuring operating systems. From understanding the cogs behind PC hardware to mastering networking, this guide covers it all.

Pass The CompTIA Security+ Exam

Security is a big deal for most companies these days — and with the number of hacking attacks out there, that's really no surprise. The CompTIA Security+ certification is a must-have for the resume of any IT professional looking for a career in security. You'll learn all about how to respond to threats, including incident response, security training, business continuity and more.​

Prep For The CompTIA's Network+ Certification

To work as a network administrator, you need to demonstrate critical knowledge of media and topologies, protocols and standards, and network implementation and support. Don't know what that all means? This certification will teach you and prep you to land a well-paying job in the field of IT administration and support.

Maintain Cloud Technologies With Cloud+ Certification

CompTIA's Cloud+ is a top certification that validates your ability to implement and secure cloud technologies. And since we all know the cloud isn't going anywhere, you'll learn the best practices to work in cloud computing environments.

Learn Tech-Specific Project Management

Project managers everywhere know the CompTIA Project+ is an important certification to have if you want to work in tech. This cert confirms you know how to support the entire project life cycle, from initiation and planning through execution, acceptance, support, and closure.

Start A Career As A Linux System Administrator

Linux is an essential system to understand for database administration, and passing the CompTIA's Linux+ exam proves that you can manage Linux systems from the command line. That includes knowing how to work with files and MySQL, as well as mastering networking, and more.

Get Certified To Work As A Healthcare IT Technician

More and more medical and clinical settings are requiring skilled technicians to implement their systems — but because of privacy regulations, you need to have a specific set of skills to work within the industry. The CompTIA's Healthcare IT Technician certification ensures you can dive into the latest hospital-based IT systems.

Get Top Level IT Security Clearance

CompTIA's Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP) validates advanced-level security skills and knowledge; the kind you need to conceptualize, design, and engineer secure solutions across complex enterprise environments. It's a high-demand, high-level, and high-paying position that requires the kind of intense prep-work this course provides.

This bundle is an incredible amount of valuable prep that can take you down one of many lucrative career paths. Packing $2,530.72 worth of training into one educational track, you can get it now for an incredible value.

Buy it here for $49.





